The Seattle Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24. The ensuing offseason was one of change for the NHL's second-youngest franchise. Seattle fired head coach Dave Hakstol during the playoffs. And they went all out in NHL Free Agency. The Kraken signed Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson to big contracts this summer.

The Kraken are hoping their offseason moves will help them make the postseason once again. They showed they could go on a run in 2023 when Seattle eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. In fact, they came within a single game of the Western Conference Finals that year.

However, the Kraken need to have a contingency plan in place in case they fall out of the playoff race. The good thing is that they have players on their roster who could help them build up assets should their playoff ambitions fall through. With this in mind, here are two Kraken trade candidates to keep in mind as the 2024-25 season draws closer.

Yanni Gourde could be on the move

The Kraken selected Yanni Gourde in the 2021 Expansion Draft when Seattle entered the league. Gourde was coming off a highly successful stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay as the Lightning emerged as the NHL's dominant franchise.

Gourde has been solid in the three seasons he's spent in Seattle. However, he is coming off a bit of a down season. The French Canadian center scored 11 goals and 33 points for the Kraken. This marks his lowest offensive output since 2019-20 when he scored 30 points.

Gourde's defensive impact has remained rather steady. He had 3.3 defensive goals above replacement in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. That said, he ranked in the top-10 for highest goals against per 60 minutes (2.45) and in the bottom-1o for on-ice save percentage (.916) this past season.

Gourde is a free agent next summer. If Seattle falls out of the playoff race, he should be one of a few Kraken trade candidates around the NHL Trade Deadline. His playoff experience will be valued by contending teams. And a rebound year overall could see him be one of the more sought-after veterans on the market.

Adam Larsson is a Kraken trade candidate

The Kraken also selected Adam Larsson in the 2021 Expansion Draft. Larsson is most known for the infamous one-for-one trade between the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. He went to the Oilers while Edmonton sent Taylor Hall to New Jersey.

Larsson has turned into a solid NHL defenseman through the years. This past season saw him average nearly 23 minutes a game for Seattle. He ranked second among Kraken skaters for blocked shots (151) and fourth for hits (162).

His defensive strength continues to be highlighted by the analytics. Larsson had the second-lowest goals against per 60 minutes (1.89) last year among Seattle blueliners, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, his .935 on-ice save percentage at even strength also ranked second among Kraken defenders.

If Larsson continues his solid play, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him highly sought after in NHL Free Agency next summer. However, the Kraken could also get a nice package in a trade involving their veteran rearguard. Larsson certainly needs to be considered among a few Kraken trade candidates that could interest other teams if Seattle falls out of the playoff race in 2024-25.