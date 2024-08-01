The past year and a half hasn't exactly been kind to Ja Morant, and he hasn't exactly made things any easier for himself. But Morant has a clean slate ahead of him as he looks to lead the Memphis Grizzlies back to the top half of the Western Conference. The league better watch out for a new and rejuvenated version of Morant, warns his agent, former NBA champion Mike Miller.

“Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year. All of it. How soon they forget. That's all I'll say. He's about to come for it,” Miller said on The OGs Show.

It's easy to forget how good Morant has been for the Grizzlies after his controversy-riddled past year or so. But Morant is already a two-time All-Star and a former All-NBA Second Team selection, and he's only entering his age-25 season.

Morant appears to have put all his firearm-related shenanigans in the rearview mirror, and with months of rehab from the shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 season prematurely, the Grizzlies look primed to re-assume their place among the contending teams in the stacked West.

Watch out for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

The Western Conference could have as many as 13 playoff hopefuls; simply put, that conference is a bloodbath. But the Grizzlies are as well-positioned as any to compete for a top-half playoff spot due to how deep the team is around Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies' 2023-24 season did not go according to plan, but it had the unintended benefit of opening up the opportunity for their young players to develop their games. As a result, Memphis looks like they can have as many as 13 potential rotation players, and they have the ideal blend of young talent and veteran leadership as well that positions them both as contenders now and in the future.

The likes of GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jake LaRavia all showed that they are more than capable of giving the Grizzlies quality minutes. Marcus Smart and Brandon Clarke should be motivated to put an injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign behind them. Derrick Rose could very well have something left in the tank. Even Zach Edey is drawing rave reviews.

But at the end of the day, the Grizzlies can only go as far as Ja Morant takes them. With a locked-in version of Morant expected to lead the way next season, the league better watch out for this team that's out for redemption.