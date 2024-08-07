The Seattle Kraken hoped to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 after the Kraken made the playoffs the year prior. Seattle made the playoffs thanks to their incredible depth. One would be hard-pressed to find a deeper team in the NHL than the Kraken ahead of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they could not replicate their success in 2023-24.

The Kraken lost a lot of the depth that made them successful. For instance, Morgan Geekie signed with the Boston Bruins while Daniel Sprong went to the Detroit Red Wings. Seattle made a few moves in NHL Free Agency last summer. But overall, they failed to replace the depth they lost.

This year, Seattle went big. They signed Stanley Cup-winning defender Brandon Montour to a seven-year contract. After that, they gave another seven-year contract to center Chandler Stephenson. Despite this, Seattle is still going to need some players down the lineup to step up big. With this in mind, here are two young Kraken breakout candidates who could make a statement in 2024-25.

Ryker Evans is one to watch

The Kraken made Ryker Evans a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. And the Calgary, Alberta native has steadily progressed ever since hearing his name called. Evans played well for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022-23. This past season saw the young defenseman get called up to the NHL.

Evans played 36 games with Seattle this past season, where he played rather well. He scored one goal and nine points during those games. In the NHL, the former Regina Pats star averaged over 19 minutes a game as a rookie.

Evans played a touch less than 700 minutes last season, per Evolving Hockey. However, he made an impression during that time. He led all Kraken defenders in Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (2.04). Additionally, Evans had the second-highest on-ice save percentage (.916) of any Seattle defenseman. Only Vince Dunn had a better on-ice save percentage.

These numbers come in a relatively small sample size. Still, Evans showed he can play effective hockey at the NHL level. The 22-year-old rearguard should have a full-time opportunity this upcoming season. If he continues to play well, the Kraken will be in a very good spot.

Shane Wright hopes to make the Kraken roster

Shane Wright is confident heading into training camp this season. And there is very good reason for him to be confident. The former fourth-overall pick enjoyed a successful season in 2023-24 after struggling in 2022-23.

Wright played eight NHL games in 2023-24 much like he did the year prior. However, his numbers certainly improved. He scored four goals and five points while averaging over 13 minutes a game. These numbers are up from one goal and two points in eight and a half minutes of ice time in 2022-23.

The Kraken forward saw a marked improvement in the AHL, as well. He scored 22 goals and 47 points for the Coachella Valley Firebirds this season. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he added four goals and 13 points in 12 games. The Firebirds returned to the Calder Cup Final in 2024 but once again lost to the Hershey Bears.

The Kraken could certainly give Wright an opportunity to make the roster this season. Where he plays in the lineup remains to be seen. However, if he can improve once again, the former fourth-overall pick may be on track to becoming the player Seattle knew he could be at the 2022 NHL Draft.