Kristen Stewart has come such a long way from being Bella in the Twilight franchise, and she has teased a new project she's working on with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

Speaking with Rachel Sennott for Interview Magazine — ironically, she admits to being high in the interview — Stewart revealed that she's currently writing a movie with her fiancée.

“Me and Dylan are writing a movie,” said Stewart.

She continued teasing the project, “It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f**king stupid. I think you'll like it.”

Later on, Stewart then said that she wants to do a film with Sennott (sign me up!): “But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We're starting a company. I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, f**k that. We should do a movie together. What the f**k?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The prospect of a Stewart-Sennott project is exciting. Who knows, maybe they'll cast Sennott in the “f**king stupid” stoner comedy.

Rachel Sennott is a very exciting young actress that everyone should have on their radar. Her first film role came in the short film Shiva Baby (and its stellar feature-length version), and she then appeared in the ensemble comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies last year. You can currently see her in Sam Levinson's The Idol and Bottoms — a film that she co-wrote and stars in — which will be released on August 25 and follows a group of girls who create a “fight club” for their high school.

Kristen Stewart is coming off an Academy Award-nominated performance for Spencer (she played Princess Diana in the film). She then appeared in David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future with Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. Coming up, she'll be seen in the films Rosebushpruning, Love Lies Bleeding, Love Me, and Sacramento.