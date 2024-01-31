It's great they finally cast a lead for this hard-hitting movie.

Kung Fu has Donnie Yen onboard.

The actor is set to lead the action-packed Universal movie based on the '70s television show, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

New Kung Fu movie is in the works with Donnie Yen as lead

This project has been in the works for a while now. David Leitch has been with it since 2020. It's being produced with Kelly McCormick, along with Guy Danella. There's a script by Stephen Chin that it's being created from.

Stephen L’Hereaux will also be a producer, and Ed Spielman, the creator of the original '70s series, will serve as executive producer.

Kung Fu was a series that ran from 1972-75 on ABC. It was about the adventures that Shaolin Monk Kwai Chang Caine (David Carradine) experienced throughout the American West. During the adventure, he was in search of his half-brother. You may remember the show the most from the popular saying that came from the show about “young grasshopper.”

Leitch said, “Donnie Yen is both immensely talented actor and an action film legend, and it is a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film. With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen.”

Yen was a lead in the Ip Man films. Also, he appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, along with the live-action Mulan and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Collider reports that the movie is hoping to shoot later this year.

We'll anxiously await Donnie Yen to pack a punch in the new Kung Fu movie.