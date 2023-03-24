Keanu Reeves is back in action with John Wick: Chapter 4, and the latest installment in the popular franchise is poised to break box office records. The Lionsgate film raked in $8.9 million in previews at the domestic box office, with a projected opening weekend box office of between $65 million and $70 million, putting it on track to surpass the third movie’s record-setting opening weekend. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score was also 96%.

The estimated $8 million preview number for John Wick: Chapter 4 is already ahead of the previous franchise record of $5.9 million for John Wick 3, which went on to earn a $22.6 million opening day and $56.8 million over its first three days in May 2019, Yahoo Entertainment reports. The new film is also beating the Thursday previews of previous box office hits such as Halloween and Bad Boys for Life.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves returns as master assassin John Wick, who must take down the High Table crime syndicate and face off against new foes, including the Marquis Vincent de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgard, and the blind swordsman Caine, portrayed by Donnie Yen. Wick also encounters the mysterious tracker Mr. Nobody, played by Shamier Anderson, and fights to win his freedom while battling alongside Rina Sawayama and Hiroyuki Sanada, alongside returning stars Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves paid tribute to the late Lance Reddick, who played Charon in the franchise and passed away last week at the age of 60. “Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity,” Reeves said.