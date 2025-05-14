Netflix's Forever has become an instant hit in the streaming world and an HBCU alumnus has emerged as a major fixture of the show wth his polarizing character. Winston-Salem State alumnus and actor Xavier Mills has recieved major acclaim for his role as “Christian” in the series inspired by Junie Blume's 1975 book “Forever….”.

In the show, Mills portrays Christian Boykins, the ex-boyfriend of main character Keisha Clark, played by Lovie Simon. Their relationship has been rocky, with Christian enjoying the spotlight as a high school basketball star. As Keisha begins to move on and explore a new relationship with her childhood friend Justin Edwards (played by Michael Cooper Jr.), Christian struggles with lingering feelings for her. His attempts to win her back take a dark and painful turn, a storyline that unfolds throughout the series.

This isn't Mills's first time on a major project. He made headlines for his appearance in Prime Video's The Burial, which ironically spotlights a fictional interpretation of HBCU alumnus Willie Gray played by Jamie Foxx. He also landed a role in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Chad Powers and boasts credits in Civil War, Making Him Famous and other films.

Xavier Mills is no stranger to the basketball court, having made a name for himself as a standout player during his time at Winston-Salem State. According to HBCU Gameday, Mills was an active member of the team during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons, showcasing his skills and contributing to the program's success.

Over his collegiate career, Mills scored a total of 85 points, averaging 3.5 points per game. His defensive presence was notable, with 22 steals and nine blocks, while he also demonstrated his playmaking ability with 39 assists and a solid average of 2.4 rebounds per game. In the 2017-2018 season, he appeared in 24 games, maintaining an average of three points and 2.2 assists per game.