The first look images for John Madden's biopic have arrived per Deadline.

Nicolas Cage will be playing the late and iconic NFL legend Madden, who was previously the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, who went into broadcasting after retirement from coaching. Cage will be starring alongside Christian Bale as Raiders team owner Al Davis.

According to Deadline, the biopic will be based on Madden's football career as well as his iconic switch to becoming the greatest broadcaster the NFL has ever seen. Madden also lent his voice to the iconic video game that bears his name. The movie will also touch upon the health concerns that made him retire from the NFL and how he lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl win. In 2021, the legend died at the age of 85. A cause of death has not been made public.

David O. Russell is directing the film, and he also wrote a script that follows a version that Cambron Clark made earlier. When the casting announcement was made, Russell spoke about his Cage will be brilliant in his portrayal of Madden.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said in a statement. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

In addition to Cage and Bale, John Mulaney will play Trip Hawkins who was the Electronic Arts founder who launched the Madden video games, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden (John Madden's wife) and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis (part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders).

The film at this time does not have a release date.