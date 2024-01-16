Po (Jack Black) is eating noodles in the latest poster for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Universal unveiled a new poster for Kung Fu Panda 4.

A delicious poster

The new international poster features Po (Jack Black) with a hat over his eyes and holding a bowl of noodles. The noodles are shaped to form a 4 with steam rising above it.

New poster for ‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’. In theaters on March 8. pic.twitter.com/Wjr5JY4bu5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4 will follow Po as he is going to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Meanwhile, he searches for his successor as Dragon Warrior whilst taking on his newest foe, The Chameleon (Viola Davis). Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan joined the cast alongside Awkwafina.

Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane all reprise their roles from the previous films.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has been a huge hit. The first film was distributed by Paramount before the sequel was a joint venture between the studio and DreamWorks. In a surprising move, the third film was distributed by 20th Century Fox, and now the forthcoming film will be distributed by Universal.

As a franchise, the three released films have made over $1.8 billion worldwide. They have made $631 million, $664 million, and $521 million, respectively. Universal is hoping that the fourth film can bring it back to the numbers achieved by the first two films.

Jack Black has led all four Kung Fu Panda films. Black is known for his roles in comedies High Fidelity, School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and Tropic Thunder. He has also led films including the recent Goosebumps series as well as the Jumanji series with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and more.