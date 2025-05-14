Unfortunately, it does not sound like Oasis fans should expect new music from Noel and Liam Gallagher while they are on their 2025 reunion tour. In fact, it sounds like this is the “last” chance for fans to see them live.

Speaking to Music Week (via RadioX), the band's co-manager Alec McKinlay discussed the reunion. He was asked about what fans could expect during this exciting time, whether that be new material or future tours being planned. It doesn't sound like either is in the cards.

“This is very much the last time around, as Noel's made clear in the press,” he explained. “It's a chance for fans who haven't seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there's no plan for any new music.”

The comments somewhat contradict past reports. Liam Gallagher previously claimed to be “blown away” by Oasis' new music. However, he is known to troll fans on his social media accounts.

Before the reunion was revealed, only a select few, including McKinlay, knew about the plans. “The group of people who knew about it in advance was very limited,” he said. “We were working with people we trusted.”

Demand for an Oasis' 2025 reunion tour

Still, it was being planned “for a while” before its announcement. It appears even McKinlay was surprised by the joyous response the news got.

Of course, they expected a strong response from their UK fanbase. However, McKinlay seemed “bowled over” by the response the reunion tour got from North America and other territories.

“We were quite cautious about what that would mean when it came to people actually buying tickets[,] but we were just bowled over by how huge it was,” he said. “We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day. We saw the ticket stats, we were watching what was happening[,] and the demand was way beyond our expectations.”

The tour was announced on August 27, 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. Initially, they only announced 14 European dates.

They would later add 27 more dates across the globe. Oasis will also visit North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania during this run.

It is the band's first tour since their 2009 breakup. Noel Gallagher left the group after Liam caused two festival show cancelations. He then formed the High Flying Birds. Liam and the remaining Oasis members continued under a new name, Beady Eye, before their dissolution in 2014.