Fans will soon be able to hear a collaboration between former Beatles star Paul McCartney and actress-singer Barbra Streisand in an unexpected twist.

Streisand announced the collaboration on her Instagram account. She recorded a rendition of McCartney's “My Valentine” with the former Beatle.

“What a joy it was to record ‘My Valentine' with [Paul McCartney],” he post began. “To share time with him in the studio was truly special!”

Luckily, fans do not have to wait long to hear it. The new version of the song will be released on Friday, May 16, 2025. So, it's a matter of hours before it is released.

What is Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand's collaboration?

“My Valentine” is the lead single from McCartney's Kisses on the Bottom album. It was released as a single on December 20, 2011, before Kisses on the Bottom's February 6, 2012, release.

The song was written for McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell. Eric Clapton is featured on the track, playing acoustic guitar. The music video featured Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp.

Since it came out, “My Valentine” has become a live staple of McCartney's shows. According to Setlist.fm, McCartney has performed it 311 times since its release, the 32nd-most played song in his discography.

Now, McCartney and Streisand have recorded a duet version of the song. It will appear on Streisand's 2025 album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

When will McCartney release new music?

This will be the first new release from McCartney since 2023. That year, he released a remix of “Say Say Say,” a song he previously recorded with Michael Jackson, done by Kygo. “Find My Way” and “The Kiss of Venus” (featuring Dominic Fike) were his other singles released in the 2020s.

Hopefully, McCartney will have new music to present to fans in the near future. He previously stated that he was hoping to finish his new album in 2025. He has remained quiet on that topic since, so it is unclear when his net album of original material after McCartney III will come.

His last album, McCartney III, was released on December 18, 2020. It closed out his trilogy of self-titled albums after McCartney(1970) and McCartney II (1980).

McCartney has still been active this year. After concluding the Got Back Tour in December 2024, he performed a string of intimate shows at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City in February 2025.

The final show took place on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. McCartney performed “My Valentine” that evening in honor of his wife.