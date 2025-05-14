May 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET

Those who have been waiting to watch Hulu's Chad Powers series from Glen Powell will not have to wait too much longer, as the streaming service has given the show a release date.

On May 14, 2025, Hulu revealed new posters for Chad Powers, which show Powell's undercover disguise. “Meet the new face of college football,” the caption reads.

On the bottom of the posters, Chad Powers' release date is revealed to be Tuesday, September 30, 2025. It will premiere the first two episodes on September 30. New episodes will follow on the subsequent Tuesdays.

So, the premiere of the new series is only about four months away. That is great news for fans of Powell, who have been waiting for his next project.

What is Glen Powell's Chad Powers about?

The upcoming Chad Powers series was co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron (Loki) and is based on Eli Manning's character of the same name.

Manning previously went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts as a character named Chad Powers. Under prosthetics, Manning posed as a young up-and-coming quarterback. Some of the coaching staff knew, but he wowed most of the people attending the tryout.

Powell and Waldron ran with the concept for their fictional series. Powell will play Russ Holliday, a star quarterback who tanks his career, leaving him no choice but to disguise himself as Powers and try to walk-on at another school.

He will star in the series alongside Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, and Frankie A. Rodriguez. Powell also co-wrote the premiere episode with Waldron.

Waldron will once again collaborate with composer Natalie Holt. She previously wrote the score for Marvel's Loki Disney+ series, which Waldron created.

Powell has not been seen in a project since Twisters came out in 2024. He has grown his profile over the last couple of years, most notably with Top Gun: Maverick.

After starring in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Powell co-wrote, produced, and starred in Richard Linklater's Hit Man. That same year, he starred in Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney, which was a box office hit.

His first leading role in a blockbuster came in 2024 when he starred in Twisters. Powell played Tyler Owens, a storm-chasing social media influencer.

Soon, he will star in Edgar Wright's The Running Man, based on Stephen King's book of the same name. He will also lead John Patton Ford's Huntington with Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, and Jessica Henwick.