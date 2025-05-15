May 15, 2025 at 6:59 AM ET

On May 14, 2025, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band started their 2025 European tour in Manchester, England, with a brand-new setlist.

While there were familiar elements in the setlist, Springsteen and the E Street Band implemented new tracks into the show. Of course, it all started with “Land of Hope and Dreams,” the new name of the 2025 leg of the tour, after the Boss' rant about President Donald Trump. They then followed that up with “Death to My Hometown” before getting into a familiar live staple, “Lonesome Day.”

Two songs later, Springsteen debuted “Rainmaker” from his Letter to You album. The next four songs were live staples, “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “The Promised Land,” “Hungry Heart,” and “My Hometown.”

Later in the show, he performed “Murder Incorporated” for the first time since 2017. Springsteen also did a solo acoustic rendition of “House of a Thousand Guitars.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” made its return to Springsteen's set, though, ironically the show did not take place in the United States. The last it was played at a proper tour show was on July 27, 2024, in London, England.

The only other surprise in the setlist was the final song. He performed a cover of Bob Dylan's “Chimes of Freedom” for the first time since 1988.

It does appear the focus of Springsteen and the E Street Band's tour has shifted. The rebrand was more than a nod to the 1999 song “Land of Hopes and Dreams.” There are still 15 more dates to be played, so we will see how the set continues to evolve.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2025 European Tour Manchester premiere setlist

Below is the full setlist from Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2025 European tour debut in Manchester, England, on May 14, 2025.

The tour will continue with two more shows in Manchester on May 17 and 20. He will then visit Lille and Marseille in France before returning to England to perform twice in Liverpool.

Springsteen will then visit Berlin, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Frankfurt, Germany; San Sebastian, Spain; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; and Milan, Italy.

“Land of Hope and Dreams”

“Death to My Hometown”

“Lonesome Day”

“My Love Will Not Let You Down”

“Rainmaker” (live debut)

“Darkness on the Edge of Town”

“The Promised Land”

“Hungry Heart”

“My Hometown”

“Youngstown”

“Murder Incorporated”

“Long Walk Home”

“House of a Thousand Guitars”

“My City of Ruins”

“Letter to You”

“Because the Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)

“Human Touch”

“Wrecking Ball”

“The Rising”

“Badlands”

“Thunder Road”

Encore