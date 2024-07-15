Save Mt. Kafuku from the clutches of evil and restore peace to the mountain! Here are the details for the Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Release Date: July 19, 2024

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has a release date of July 19, 2024. It will be available on Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Steam.

Eager players who pre-order the game will receive pre-order bonus in-game items including:

Mazo Talisman: Walking Basket (equipment for the main character, Soh)

Mazo Talisman: astral Projection (equipment for the main character, Soh)

Artbook of the game

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Gameplay

Kunitsu-Gami is a single-player action strategy game that combines exploration, strategic planning, and intense combat. Players take on the role of the protagonist Soh, the guardian of the Maiden. Set in a mystical mountainside with Torii gates, players must guide the Maiden to cleanse the land defilement and protect the villagers from nightly attacks of vicious and evil creatures called the Seethe.

Throughout the day, players encounter villagers affected by defilement, whom they must locate and cleanse. These villagers are crucial allies in the nightly battles against the Seethe. Once rescued from defilement, villagers can be assigned roles using the power of mystical masks. These roles range from close-quarters melee fighters to supportive tacticians. Understanding the characteristics of each key role is key to preparing the villagers for the night’s battle.

Additionally, exploration also involves discovering and repairing broken contraptions within the villages. With the help of a carpenter, these contraptions can be restored and used to provide additional protection for the Maiden during the nightly assaults.

When the night comes, the Seethe emerge from the other world through the defiled Torii gates. The Seethe’s main target is the Maiden. As Soh, you must command the villagers and engage in combat to protect Yoshiro.

In Kunitsu-Gami, Soh’s combat style is a dance-like series of sword techniques designed to dispel the Seethe. Players must decide whether to lead the charge using Soh’s abilities or rely on the villagers to handle the brunt of the combat.

The ultimate goal of Kunitsu-Gami is to complete the day and night cycles, guiding the Maiden to the Torii gates for purification. Each successful cleansing restores peace and brings the land one step closer to being free from defilement.

Characters

Soh

Soh is the protagonist of the game and the Maiden’s guardian. Armed with a blade honed by duty, he leads the defense alongside villagers against the relentless Seethe, shielding Yoshiro from their malevolent grasp.

Yoshiro

Yoshiro, the Maiden of Mt. Kafuku, is graced with sacred powers that flow through her during the serene Kagura dance. This ceremonial ritual not only purifies the land from defilement but also embodies the essence of hope against the encroaching darkness.

Villagers

The villagers are the residents of Mt. Kafuku. Once freed from defilement, they can be assigned roles to aid in the fight against the Seethe. The roles include:

Archer – great for fighting against flying Seethe. Ascetics – great for freezing Seethe Shaman – healers

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Story

The lush and serene Mt. Kafuku, once a resplendent home of the goddess, is suddenly engulfed by an ominous black substance. This malevolent force transforms the mountain into a shadow of its former self, plunging the peaceful lives of its villagers into chaos.

The source of this chaos is the defilement, a corrupting influence that spreads across the entire mountain. To make matters worse, the twelve sacred masks containing the power of the goddess are stolen, leaving the land vulnerable and defenseless.

Amidst the turmoil, the Maiden Yoshiro and her guardian Soh rise to the challenge. Utilizing the power of the remaining masks, they work alongside the rescued villagers to purge the defilement. Through courage and determination, they perform a sacred ritual to restore the mountain and return life to its peaceful and quiet state.

That concludes all the information we have on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. If you are a fan of action-strategy games where there is a need to cleanse and purge evil creatures, this one might be for you. Will you lead Soh and the villagers to victory, purifying the Torii gates and restoring peace to the mountain? Prepare for an epic journey where every decision shapes the destiny of a land surrounded by darkness.

