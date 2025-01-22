Kurt Holobaugh, the UFC veteran known for his unconventional lifestyle and explosive fighting style, is back in action. Set to face Alexander Hernandez on March 15th, Holobaugh recently sat down with RG to discuss his journey, his unique approach to life and fighting, and his aspirations within the UFC.

Holobaugh, a man who seamlessly blends family life on a 20-acre farm with the demands of professional fighting, embodies the spirit of a true martial artist. “We're a little messed up in the head, man. Fighting's fun to us,” he explained with a grin, highlighting the passion and enjoyment that drive him.

The path to this fight hasn't been without its hurdles. “UFC's kind of weird sometimes in the matchmaking,” Holobaugh revealed, recounting the frustrating wait for his next bout. However, the prospect of facing Hernandez, a known contender, has ignited a fire within him. “The dude's been around for a while. He's a savage,” Holobaugh acknowledged, respecting the challenge that lies ahead.

Holobaugh's journey to the UFC has been a unique one. From his early days as an alarm technician to his current role as a gym owner and instructor, he's carved his own path. “To me, it's simple, man, because what I love to do… And it's my job. You know, I'm a full-time gym instructor, gym owner, and fighter,” he explained, emphasizing the integrated nature of his life.

This unique lifestyle extends to his family. “I just got off the phone about five minutes ago because we're trying to match my four-year-old and my 14-year-old for an MMA fight,” he shared, showcasing how fighting permeates every aspect of his life.

While enjoying his current success, Holobaugh's ambitions within the UFC remain strong. “I want everything these big fighters have,” he declared, expressing a desire for UFC video game inclusion, trading cards, and, most importantly, a UFC ranking. “I want to have a number beside my name. That's probably going to be one of my number one goals,” he emphasized, viewing the Hernandez fight as a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

As for the fight itself, Holobaugh promises fireworks. “Just expect the same that you always see. I'm going to show up, I'm going to be in shape, and I'm going to try to take his head off by any means necessary,” he declared, leaving no doubt about his aggressive fighting style.

Expand Tweet

Kurt Holobaugh isn't your typical UFC fighter. He's a family man, a farmer, and a gym owner who happens to possess explosive fighting skills. He's a testament to the fact that success in MMA can be achieved on one's own terms, blending passion, dedication, and a unique perspective on life.

The fight against Hernandez is more than just a match for Holobaugh; it's an opportunity to showcase his unique blend of talent, experience, and the unconventional lifestyle that fuels his fighting spirit.