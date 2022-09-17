Ahead of an important matchup against Rutgers, the Temple football team has announced a major move at quarterback. E.J Warner, the son of the legendary Kurt Warner, will be starting at quarterback for the Owls. Warner, a true freshman, will be replacing D’Wan Mathis under center as they prepare to face a formidable foe. (via Pete Thamel)

Sources: Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, against Rutgers today. Warner shined in his debut against Lafayette, completing 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards. https://t.co/0y2sQoj0ZG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2022

E.J Warner impressed Temple football fans last week after he filled in for Mathis in the second quarter against Lafayette. The Owls’ offense visibly struggled when Mathis was leading the charge. Head coach Stan Drayton decided to try out Warner for a change of pace for the offense.

The results couldn’t have been better for E.J Warner, who looked sharp against Lafayette. The QB led Temple’s football team to a 30 – 14 win thanks to his steadying presence. Warner completed 14 of his 19 passes in the game, scoring two touchdowns along the way. It’s an impressive start for the freshman, who wasn’t highly recruited coming out of college.

Warner and Temple now face a much tougher opponent in Big 10 rival Rutgers football. The Owls are seen as major underdogs heading into the game, thanks to historical dominance in the matchup. However, Warner’s presence could be the difference maker for Temple in this critical matchup.

Kurt Warner’s NFL career is a tale told many times by football fans everywhere. The undrafted QB shot to superstardom by leading the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf”, winning a Super Bowl along the way. We’ll see if E.J Warner can build off of the loft expectations set upon him.