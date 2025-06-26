The 2025 NFL minicamps have wrapped up, and now the NFL enters a lull before training camp begins in July. With the 2025 NFL Draft over two months in the past, every single NFL roster looks pretty different, as their respective offseasons changed the landscape of the league.

While a lot of big names stayed with their current teams, a lot of players will be donning new uniforms this upcoming season. To help recap everything that has happened this offseason, here is the latest edition of ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Fresh off hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles have had a pretty typical offseason atop these NFL Power Rankings. With Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell falling into their lap near the end of the first round, it looks to be just another year of Philly winning the draft just by letting the board come to them.

With the offseason saga surrounding the Tush Push going the way of the Eagles, Jalen Hurts and the offense can resume their regularly-scheduled activities. While offensive coordinator Kellen Moore headed south for his first head coaching opportunity, look for things to remain the same for the Eagles, as they look to extend their run atop the NFC.

2. Buffalo Bills

A heightened focus on upgrading the defense was evident throughout the Buffalo Bills offseason, as they added some real beef in the defensive trenches throughout the NFL Draft.

Adding Josh Palmer on a three-year deal gives Josh Allen another receiver, pairing him up with recently-extended Khalil Shakir. But offseason uncertainty surrounding James Cook and his desire for a new contract cloudies a potential stepping stone season for the BUF offense as they look to try and get over the hump in the AFC.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Georgia safety Malachi Starks headlines the 11-man draft class for the Baltimore Ravens, which on paper looks to be yet another masterclass in taking the best player available. By sticking to the plan that former general manager Ozzie Newsome followed perfectly while at the helm, the current Baltimore regime has helped keep this roster in competitive shape each and every season.

Derrick Henry received a two-year extension this offseason, helping keep one of the league’s best running backs in the fold. Lamar Jackson still has his usual core of suspects supporting him on offense, with veteran DeAndre Hopkins joining on a one-year deal. While that move might not move the needle too much, his veteran leadership could justify that addition without needing much on-field results.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

A few late-draft picks (WR Jalen Royals, RB Brashard Smith) gave the Kansas City Chiefs a chance to add some under-the-radar talent to their offense. With this upcoming season potentially being the last for Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes will need to have everything fall into place in a bit of an uncertain year for KC.

The offensive line still remains an issue for the Chiefs, but that didn’t stop them from shipping out guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. Welcoming back receiver Rashee Rice will hopefully give this offense its identity back, but the backfield (led by Isiah Pacheco) has some things to iron out before they open up their 2025-26 NFL season.

5. Washington Commanders

It was a busy offseason for the Washington Commanders, as they find themselves in the top five of these NFL Power Rankings. Refining the defense and taking on a few big names on offense, the roster around Jayden Daniels looks even stronger than last season.

In the trade market, the Commanders and Houston Texans combined on a deal to send OT Laremy Tunsil to Washington for a plethora of 2025 and 2026 selections, helping shore up the line to protect Daniels. Deebo Samuel was also traded to the Commanders this offseason for a fifth-round selection, as he will pair up with Terry McLaurin to form an older but above average set of WRs.

The Commanders used their first-round selection on Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., helping kick off their five-man draft class. Outside of Conerly and cornerback Trey Amos, it wasn’t a crazy strong draft class for Washington, but it looks to be just what Dan Quinn’s roster needs heading into next season.

6. Detroit Lions

Losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was but a foregone conclusion for the Detroit Lions,, as he had been toying with the idea of becoming a head coach for a while now. But losing him to the division rival Chicago Bears hurts, especially with the offseason they have had (more on them later).

But for Detroit, their offseason pretty much followed their regular blueprint of shoring up the non-sexy parts of their roster. Adding players in the trenches on both sides of the ball in four of their seven picks speaks to how well Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built out the roster.

The retirement of long-time center Frank Ragnow leaves a massive hole in the offensive line for Detroit, which will be filled by rookie Tate Ratledge for the time being. The Lions also handed a four-year, $86 million deal to safety Kerby Jones, locking down one of the best safeties in the league on a record-setting contract.

7. Denver Broncos

It wasn’t a crazy busy offseason for the Denver Broncos, but they were able to shore up their sore spots in free agency while adding real talent in the NFL Draft. Signing tight end Evan Engram to a two-year deal, the Broncos filled one of the two remaining holes in their skill player group, and Engram looks to have something to prove after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Jahdae Barron was Denver’s first choice in April’s draft, WR Pat Bryant might be the best value of the group, with Sean Payton comparing him to a former star New Orleans Saints wideout. The Broncos took a strong step forward in trying to make the playoffs again, as they find themselves firmly inside the top 10 of these NFL Power Rankings.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loaded up on veterans this offseason, bringing back Chris Godwin and Lavonte David, while signing edge Haason Reddick to a one-year deal. The Tampa Bay offense looks to be ready to run things back, even as offensive coordinator Liam Coen left to become the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adding Emeka Egbuka with their first-round selection is a bit confusing on paper, but after general manager Jason Licht praised Egbuka’s draft stock, it is very clear the plans they have for the Ohio State rookie receiver.

9. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be in a bit of a holding pattern with their roster construction, but with how they have built out their team, they are competitive while maintaining the status quo. Swapping out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams is a great way for the passing attack to remain strong, as Matthew Stafford will be the Rams starting QB for at least one more season.

The defense has gone from a struggling unit to an above-average one, as hitting on both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske has helped turn around the pass rush. The position battle to watch this offseason for LAR is their cornerback depth, as they don’t have a lockdown option currently on their roster.

10. Minnesota Vikings

It was quite the expensive offseason for the Minnesota Vikings, who shelled out ten deals of over $10 million apiece and round out the top 10 of our NFL Power Rankings. Guard Will Fries ($88M) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen ($51M) headlined their big-money approach to free agency, a smart move with J.J. McCarthy heading into his first season as the starter.

For the draft, the Vikings didn’t make a ton of noise with their five picks, and actually came away with a disappointing class. The position to watch this offseason will be at running back, with Aaron Jones (re-signed for $20 million over two years) and Jordan Mason (acquired from SF) fighting for the RB1 role; don’t be surprised if both earn substantial snaps this year as head coach Kevin O’Connell looks to keep Jones fresh by giving Mason a good amount of run.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The additions of both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton help reset the backfield for the Los Angeles Chargers, a much-needed pivot for an offense that looks to be run-focused again in 2025. Harris, brought in on a one-year deal, and Hampton, drafted with LAC’s first-round selection, will both likely see the field a lot this year, as both should have some relevance for your fantasy football rosters too.

A nine-pick draft class will have a chance to make immediate on-field impacts for the Chargers, especially on offense. Both Hampton and second-round receiver Tre Harris (Ole Miss) will likely see the field early on in their careers, as they both enter the league with high praise and the ability to make a difference in the LAC offense.

12. Green Bay Packers

Hosting the 2025 NFL Draft was a fantastic event for the city of Green Bay, as their close-knit community welcomed in fans from all over to celebrate a new part of NFL lore. The cherry on top for the Green Bay Packers was how they finally broke the long streak of not having drafted a receiver in the first round.

Texas WR Matthew Golden, the first wideout since 2002 (Javon Walker) drafted in the first round by the Packers, will help inject life into offense with his speed and shiftiness. Outside of Golden and TCU WR Savion Williams, the Packers didn’t do a ton to impact their offense. However, having recently released star cornerback Jaire Alexander after a contract impasse, the defensive secondary needs a bunch of help before the regular season opens.

13. Chicago Bears

After their strong offseason, it is tough to not think that this might finally be the year for the Chicago Bears. Building a competitive roster around Caleb Williams seems to be the top priority for GM Ryan Poles, and having Ben Johnson in the fold to lead this team creates a dangerous HC-QB pairing, putting them in the top-half of our NFL Power Rankings.

The Bears added Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of April’s NFL Draft, later pairing him with Missouri wideout Luther Burden III. Having had four picks at their disposal inside the top 65, it is imperative that this draft class hits for Chicago, as they are desperately looking to jump into the NFC North race after being an afterthought for so long.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

With as good as their offensive skill players are, the Cincinnati Bengals should be far better than they are. But with how often they get in their own way, it should be no surprise how the current situation with Shemar Stewart is playing out, especially with how they have handled Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, CIN’s star pass rusher, is looking for a new deal as the Bengals don’t seem willing to meet his demands. For Stewart, he is holding out as the Bengals removed guaranteed money language from his rookie contract, setting up for a stalemate that will only hurt the development of their first-round pick.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is going to take a swing at the revolving door that is the QB position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not a lot of people seem excited about it. As Rodgers looks to take one final stab at getting back to the playoffs, the new-look PIT offense will likely have some bumps in the road this year, making their position in our NFL Power Rankings a precarious one.

Having added Rodgers and DK Metcalf but shipping out George Pickens and letting Justin Fields and Russell Wilson walk, Mike Tomlin is taking the biggest gamble of his coaching career. How will Rodgers mesh in an Arthur Smith-orchestrated offense? Will he be able to hit the ground running with Metcalf? How will the new-look backfield of Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson fare alongside Rodgers?

16. Houston Texans

Having traded out of the first round in a deal with the New York Giants, the Houston Texans picked up more draft capital later in a pivotal offseason for their roster. Needing to build an average offensive line to protect CJ Stroud, Houston drafted, signed, or traded for five offensive lineman in an effort to build a competent offense.

The Texans treated this draft as a way to upgrade their offense more than their defense, sticking to that side of the ball for their first three picks and six of their nine. Going to the same well on two separate occasions, Houston drafted both Iowa State receivers (Jayden Higgins & Jaylin Noel) to pair with Nico Collins. It remains to be seen how the new-look offense will fare in 2025, but there are plenty of questions that need answers for this team if they want to win the AFC South yet again.

17. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons jumped back into the first round to double-dip at edge rusher, adding Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to improve their defense. With only five picks at their disposal, the Falcons targeted defense on all but one, signaling their trust in Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and the rest of the offense.

Kirk Cousins is still on the roster, as Atlanta tries to balance the needs of their high-priced veteran QB who has become a backup. If an injury happens to a starter in training camp, look for teams to come calling Atlanta in hopes that they will finally be open to moving Cousins. With the NFC South not settled at the top, look for the Falcons to give it their best as they try to jump up in our NFL Power Rankings.

18. Arizona Cardinals

Re-signing tight end Trey McBride and adding the best pass rusher in free agency in Josh Sweat headlined the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals. Handing a four-year deal to McBride (for $76 million) locks in Kyler Murray’s favorite target for the long haul, while giving this offense a chance to take the next step forward this season.

By only adding depth pieces in Simi Fehoko and Zay Jones at WR, it falls to Marvin Harrison Jr. to take that next step forward after a rookie campaign that saw him and Murray on two different pages far too often. With how wide open the NFC West is, Arizona has the right pieces in place to take it, but it remains to be seen if they will.

19. Seattle Seahawks

Swapping out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold and Metcalf for Kupp will test Mike Macdonald as he heads into his second season leading the Seattle Seahawks. Having finished 10-7 in his first season but missing the playoffs, Seattle had a solid core in place, so swapping out a few key pieces could make — or break — this team.

An 11-man rookie class adds a ton of talent to SEA’s roster, with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe coming off the board to the Seahawks in the third round. Having likely drafted Noah Fant’s replacement in Elijah Arroyo and brought in another running mate for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Tory Horton, the offense has a lot of fun pieces on it; however, the question still remains if this unit will be cohesive enough right away in Week 1.

20. San Francisco 49ers

By upgrading their defense with their first five draft picks, it is very clear that the San Francisco 49ers needed Robert Saleh back, just as much as Saleh needed to come back. A disastrous 2024-25 season that saw the Niners lose Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk to season-ending injuries, the hope is that their offense can return to its form and power this team back to the postseason.

Brock Purdy ($265M), George Kittle ($76.4M), and Fred Warner ($63M) all received big-money extensions this offseason, as San Francisco commits to its core. The health of McCaffrey is what this upcoming season hinges on: if he can return to his 2023 form, this offense will be a tough unit to stop. But if he can’t, it will be pushed back onto the shoulders of Purdy, as he navigates likely not having Aiyuk to start the year.

21. Dallas Cowboys

The addition of Pickens finally gives the Dallas Cowboys a strong WR opposite CeeDee Lamb, which in turn should mean wheels up for Dak Prescott in 2025. However, a suspect running game led by has-beens Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams cloudies the potential of the offense, something that could ultimately hold this offense back as they look to try and factor into the NFC playoff race once again.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

Moving up to draft Travis Hunter is exactly the kind of fireworks that Liam Coen needed to make right out of the gates for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pairing Hunter up with Brian Thomas Jr. gives Jacksonville one of the most exciting receiver rooms in the league, provided Hunter spends most of his time on offense (he will).

The excuses are running out for Trevor Lawrence, who will need to soak up Coen’s new offense on the fly. The AFC South looks to be up for grabs for any team not named the Tennessee Titans, and with a new attitude brought into the building, it could be wheels up for Lawrence and the offense as they look to get back into the AFC playoffs.

23. New England Patriots

It sure looks like the New England Patriots are trying to reopen their competitive window, especially after the offseason they had. By drafting Will Campbell to be their next cornerstone left tackle and TreVeyon Henderson to become their next RB1, as well as signing Stefon Diggs to a long-term deal, the future of their offense is looking bright as the Patriots look to climb into the top-half of our NFL Power Rankings.

Getting Drake Maye a top target was just that, a top target for the front office this offseason, and Diggs fits the bill. While he will be limited to start the season as he recovers from his torn ACL, the muddy receiver room that New England has looks a bit clearer. Having also added Washington State rookie Kyle Williams to the room puts the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and others on full alert as Mike Vrabel enters his first season as head coach.

24. Miami Dolphins

A quiet offseason really didn’t do much on paper to make the Miami Dolphins better, which is concerning. By placing a focus on getting more physical in both trenches, Miami demonstrated their confidence in their offensive skill players yet again, even with question marks surrounding Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

A big season is in store for De’Von Achane, who welcomes rookie Ollie Gordon into the backfield alongside Jaylen Wright. While the seat for Mike McDaniel isn’t scorching hot, another season of missing the playoffs could force a change at the top, as Miami faces an uphill battle to climb up the NFL Power Rankings.

25. Carolina Panthers

This offseason feels vastly different for the Carolina Panthers, as there is finally some optimism surrounding the future of their roster. With Dave Canales looking like the perfect fit to reset Bryce Young, their addition of receiver Tetairoa McMillan injects some much-needed talent into the WR room.

On defense, adding both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen adds talent to Carolina’s pass rush, but they still will likely boast a bottom-half defense this season. Not enough resources have been dedicated towards this side of the ball, something that will likely be easy to find again in 2025.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Using their first-round selection on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, the Indianapolis Colts are hoping to put weapons around their band-aid-approach QB room. With Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones duking it out for QB1 duties, the offense likely will experience quite a few bumps in the road in 2025.

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Colts, as they shelled out two, $60 million deals to Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to refresh the backend of their defense. With their eight-man draft class not being anything crazy, this upcoming NFL season could see the Colts drop in both the AFC South standings and these NFL Power Rankings.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

An 11-man draft class for the Las Vegas Raiders was highlighted by human joystick running back Ashton Jeanty. Combining the Boise State back with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers will give Pete Carroll a shot at putting together a fun offense this season in his and Smith’s first year with the black and silver.

The worst team in the daunting AFC West, the Raiders should be a much easier watch than in previous seasons, due to actually dedicating some resources to upgrading their offense. While Smith is a clear upgrade over the Desmond Ridder/Aidan O’Connell debacle of 2024, he isn’t the long-term fit. It remains to be seen how this new-look roster will come out of the gate, but if Carroll and his unquenchable energy impacts the roster, it could be a fun, yet below average, year for the Raiders. But for the time being, the Raiders find themselves near the bottom of our NFL Power Rankings.

28. New York Jets

With Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields both in the fold for the New York Jets, optimism is alive and well for this AFC East franchise. Having pushed through the tumultuous season that was 2024, the Jets have officially moved on from the Rodgers era, looking to revamp their offensive attack with Fields.

Glenn, who suited up for the Jets for eight seasons, is back with the team that drafted him back in 1994. Coming over from the Lions, where he made a name for himself with his strong defenses and fiery attitude, Glenn looks to be a solid fit for a franchise that desperately needs a culture facelift.

29. New York Giants

Having left the 2025 NFL Draft with two first-round selections, the New York Giants did their best to take a step forward. Adding Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart gives this roster some pieces to build around, adding to the core that already has Malik Nabers.

The current QB situation will allow Dart to most likely sit a year, as both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston were signed in free agency. While neither really moves the needle, this likely is a last-ditch effort to put competitive football on the field in an attempt to try and save Brian Daboll's job.

30. Tennessee Titans

A revamped offense was on the menu for the Tennessee Titans this offseason, as they selected Miami QB Cam Ward with the first overall selection. Alongside Ward, the Titans drafted three pass catchers and signed a fourth, as Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm, and Xavier Restrepo joined the roster.

Calvin Ridley is the clear top target for Ward, with veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett alongside. While head coach Brian Callahan will need to do everything he can to make the 2024 offense an afterthought, this likely will be yet another long season for Tennessee.

31. New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore has quite a mess on his hands as he jumps into his first head coaching role with the New Orleans Saints. With Derek Carr retiring this offseason and both sides of the ball needing serious injections of talent, it will be an uphill battle to be competitive in Moore’s first season.

The QB battle will be between second-year pro Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, as New Orleans looks to find their next long-term solution for the offense. With the Saints handing Juwan Johnson ($30.75M) and Chase Young ($51M) far too much money this offseason, the signing of safety Justin Reid looks to be the best move of their offseason, as they try to build out a competitive roster.

32. Cleveland Browns

It remains to be seen why the Cleveland Browns felt that they were better off trading out of the second spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving up their shot at drafting Travis Hunter. Moving back from two to five, picking up JAX’s 2026 first along the way, looks good on paper, but Mason Graham will be forever and unfairly compared to Hunter.

The QB room is a busy mess, as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were added to the room alongside Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. While Flacco looks like the best of the maligned bunch, Cleveland also added youth at running back, drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

It shouldn’t be any surprise that the Browns come in last in this NFL Power Rankings, as their roster needs a ton of help, more than what can be added in one offseason. Being able to hang onto Myles Garrett offers this roster a glimmer of hope, but things look very bleak for a franchise that needs to hit the reset button.