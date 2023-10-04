Kyler Murray is the quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. The young NFLer has plenty of accomplishments in his career, as NFL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and earning two Pro Bowl honors, which helped Murray build a net worth of $40 million. His most success came in college, winning a Heisman Trophy and multiple other quarterback awards.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted him first overall, and he has been their starter ever since. He was also an elite baseball player and was drafted into the MLB as well. He had to choose which sport to go professional in, but eventually chose football. In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the rest of the season and the start of 2023. Murray has kept his life private, but there are rumors that he has had a girlfriend since 2021. Kyler Murray's girlfriend is Morgan LeMasters.

Who is Kyler Murray's girlfriend Morgan LeMasters?

Murray and Morgan LeMasters have had rumors surrounding their relationship since LeMasters posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram page in June 2021. Their relationship hasn't been publicized since, and LeMasters made her account private shortly after posting the picture.

Since there is nothing out there to say they have split since the post, let's look at Morgan LeMasters outside of her relationship with Kyler Murray.

Morgan LeMasters' background

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Girlfriend Morgan LeMasters Was a Cheerleading Champion (Pics-Vids-IG) https://t.co/tNjUe0MUkN pic.twitter.com/mQ0S6v0VTw — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 22, 2021

LeMasters went to Allen High School, the same school as Murray, and was a promoter and artist. She was a member of the cheerleading team in high school and won the National Cheerleading Championship in 2017.

She is active on social media and has over 14,000 followers on Instagram. LeMasters keeps her Instagram private, most likely to keep away Cardinals fans who are vocal about Kyler Murray.

LeMasters' move to make her accounts private is a microcosm of the couple's need to keep their lives away from the public eye. Murray has been no stranger to controversy in his career and has garnered a lot of ridicule from fans. It is a shame that LeMasters also has to shield herself from the public, but that is the world we live in on social media.

She was dating a fellow Team Promoter when she was an employee but broke off the relationship. LeMasters and Murray were fellow attendees of Allen High School. It's likely their connection goes way back.

Kyler Murray controversies

Murray is also an avid video game player. He signed a contract in his third professional sport, inking a deal with Esports giant FaZe Clan in 2021. Murray's video game interest has been a detriment to his football career at times with negative media swirling about his habit.

He had a lot of negative media attention in the summer of 2022 about his video game habit. There was a report by Ian Rappaport that the team put a clause in his contract to make him watch tape more often. This finding was not received well by Cardinals fans, who were questioning his work ethic.

The league has tried to keep its stars from bad publicity, and Murray's social media represents that. He rarely posts personal info, keeping it mostly to ads and self-promotion. This makes it difficult to find information about LeMasters, but we respect their privacy.

Once Murray returns from his injury, we will keep our eyes peeled to see if LeMasters attends his games. While he has been outside the public eye during injury rehab, we know less about the young star.

This is all we know about Kyler Murray's girlfriend, Morgan LeMasters.