Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This number may seem high for a 26-year-old, but Murray has one of the highest average contracts in the NFL today. Let's look at Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023.

Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $40 million

From dominating the college football landscape at Oklahoma to starting with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, Murray is a mainstay in the world of football. Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023 is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyler Murray is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. A multi-sport athlete in college, Murray had to choose between the MLB and the NFL. He decided to play football, and judging by his net worth today, it looks like he made the right choice.

Kyler Murray's early life

Kyler Murray was born on August 7th, 1997, in Bedford, Texas. He comes from an athletic family, as his uncle played Major League Baseball and his cousin played in the NFL. It is no surprise Murray grew up a star on the diamond and gridiron, good enough to be drafted in both sports.

Murray attended prep sports powerhouse Allen High School in Allen, Texas, winning Gatorade Football Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football twice. During his high school career, Allen High won the state championship three times and 43 consecutive games. Murray also played baseball for the school and was chosen to the Under Armour All-America game in both football and baseball.

Kyler Murray's college career

Murray decided to attend Texas A&M and was subsequently named the backup to Kyle Allen his freshman year. Murray started two games in Allen's absence that season, but reverted back to the backup role once Allen returned. Due to a lack of playing time, Murray decided to transfer to Oklahoma at the end of the season.

Murray was finally a starter with the Sooners in 2018, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading his team to the College Football Playoff. In his only season as a starter, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also added 1,001 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns.

He also had a good season with the Oklahoma baseball team, starting in center field. Murray batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. His big year on the baseball diamond caused him to be drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft. Murray then signed with Oakland, a contract that included a $4.66 million signing bonus.

Instead of pursuing his baseball career, Murray opted to declare for the NFL draft, a decision that was met with skepticism by the outside world.

Kyler Murray's professional career

Murray was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 draft, proving the naysayers wrong. His contract earned him $35.2 million over four years. Murray finished his rookie season with 3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added 544 rushing yards and four touchdowns. For his work that season, Murray earned the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Murray performed even better in 2020, throwing for 3,971 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 11 more on the ground. As a result, Murray was named to his first Pro Bowl. Murray continue his success the following season, and the Cardinals opted to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. Later on in the summer, Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, with $160 million guaranteed.

Murray's career hit a snag in 2022, as an injury in Week 14 revealed a torn ACL. The injury ended his season, and he is still on the physically unable-to-perform list while he rehabs.

Kyler Murray's other interests

While it seems like Murray wouldn't have time for anything else with his football and baseball career, he is also an avid video game player. He even sign a contract in his third professional sport, inking a deal with Esports giant FaZe Clan in 2021. Murray's video game interest has been a detriment to his football career at times, with negative media swirling about his habit.

When Murray is on the field, the entertainment he brings is electric. Every NFL fan can only hope that he will return with the same energy post-injury. In terms of his net worth, Murray's agent should be happy with the $160 million guarantee on his latest contract. With rumors swirling about Murray's future in Arizona, his only focus will be to get back on the field. Nevertheless, were you surprised by Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023?