Kyrie Irving apology after Nets suspension leaves NBA Twitter completely torn

Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to suspend him, Kyrie Irving has finally come out to issue an apology for promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter. Some folks believe that it’s too little, too late, while others feel that he really had nothing to apologize for. Either way, the Nets star’s recent statement has NBA Twitter completely torn.

The Kyrie apologists made themselves heard as they argued that the their hero did nothing wrong:

You did nothing wrong kyrie — Fire Steve Nash(BKLYN Nets 2023 Champs) 🏆 (@FireSteveNash1) November 4, 2022

.@KyrieIrving posted a nice apology on Instagram and the replies are predictably horrifying. This isn’t a joke. I’m really tired of this shit. pic.twitter.com/sZDUGjC7ga — Gideon Dabi (@gideondabi) November 4, 2022

Others, however, did not believe that the apology from the Nets guard was genuine:

He’s sorry now he got suspended 🐸☕️ — Sammy T (@LAC2023) November 4, 2022

Kyrie got his paycheck taken away & immediately learned the word "sorry" in the Oxford dictionary. — 🎄🎅☃️ MARIAH SZN STAN ACCOUNT ☃️🎅🎄 (@Ducks_N_Drones) November 4, 2022

As expected, the trolls also came out in full force as they clowned the Nets star amid this most recent debacle:

Listen listen Kev Kev. You got to make your own legacy. Why stay with Steph and Klay and Draymond and Kerr. Come with me and let’s make our own legacy. pic.twitter.com/Z9hW8YgTAq — BT (@chitownben) November 4, 2022

How they had Kyrie before before his IG post pic.twitter.com/vSnlUv3dxY — 🐗 Zirȳla (@hellondascale7) November 4, 2022

Of course, you just knew that there had to be some Kanye West jokes thrown out there, especially after the controversial hip hop icon, who himself has been involved in his own antisemitic scandal, strongly defended the Nets stud amid the backlash:

Kanye watching Kyrie fold: pic.twitter.com/I0dIOlxXPD — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) November 4, 2022

It just so happened that Kyrie made his apology right in the dying moments of Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Better circumstances would have made the timing of Irving’s statement simply unforgettable:

Kyrie Irving apologizing … as Nick Castellanos steps up to the plate https://t.co/AVJ9nrzsuX — Joon Lee (@joonlee) November 4, 2022

if Nick Castellanos had homered to tie a World Series game as Kyrie Irving apologized, the internet might have melted down — Joon Lee (@joonlee) November 4, 2022

Regardless of where you might be sitting with regard to this highly-polarizing issue, what cannot be denied is that Kyrie Irving may have just put his Nets (and NBA?) career in jeopardy with his recent actions.

At the end of the day, however, the reality is that this man is still one of the best players in the NBA today. It’s very unlikely that this issue ruins his career entirely, and whether you like it or not, he’s probably going to be back on the court sooner rather than later.