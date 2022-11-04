fbpx
Kyrie Irving apology after Nets suspension leaves NBA Twitter completely torn

Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to suspend him, Kyrie Irving has finally come out to issue an apology for promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter. Some folks believe that it’s too little, too late, while others feel that he really had nothing to apologize for. Either way, the Nets star’s recent statement has NBA Twitter completely torn.

The Kyrie apologists made themselves heard as they argued that the their hero did nothing wrong:

Others, however, did not believe that the apology from the Nets guard was genuine:

As expected, the trolls also came out in full force as they clowned the Nets star amid this most recent debacle:

Of course, you just knew that there had to be some Kanye West jokes thrown out there, especially after the controversial hip hop icon, who himself has been involved in his own antisemitic scandal, strongly defended the Nets stud amid the backlash:

It just so happened that Kyrie made his apology right in the dying moments of Game 5 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Better circumstances would have made the timing of Irving’s statement simply unforgettable:

Regardless of where you might be sitting with regard to this highly-polarizing issue, what cannot be denied is that Kyrie Irving may have just put his Nets (and NBA?) career in jeopardy with his recent actions.

At the end of the day, however, the reality is that this man is still one of the best players in the NBA today. It’s very unlikely that this issue ruins his career entirely, and whether you like it or not, he’s probably going to be back on the court sooner rather than later.

