After the Kyrie Irving trade request, 29 NBA general managers had to at least call a meeting to discuss a possible Nets trade for the polarizing superstar. While Irving doesn’t make sense for most teams he’s such a game-changing talent that every organization has to consider it, if only for 10 seconds before moving on. In that small moment of consideration, here are the best Kyrie Irving trade offers from all 29 other NBA teams

Atlanta Hawks: John Collins and Justin Holiday

The Hawks would love to get rid of John Collins and get a star like Kyrie in return. But could Irving and Trae Young play together? It doesn’t seem likely with both their ball dominance.

Boston Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White

The Celtics are not going to make a Kyrie Irving trade after the way things ended last time. Still, if they could turn two decent point guards into one star PG, that is a deal they would make in a vacuum if the guard in question wasn’t named Kyrie.

Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr.

This isn’t a bad haul from the Nets’ end, getting two players who will pair well with Kevin Durant. Oubre specifically fits the Nets’ need for more long wings.

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine

The Nets would love to get Zach LaVine straight up for Kyrie Irving, but the Bulls would want more in draft picks for their star than Brooklyn could give up. However, maybe Irving’s expiring, the Philadelphia 76ers 2023 first-round pick, and the Nets’ 2029 selection get it done.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro

This Nets trade gets back a veteran and expiring contract in Kevin Love and a possible long-term building block in Okoro if it all goes sideways this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood

This would be a fascinating and fun trade. The fun part is bringing Spencer Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn and how Wood would play off of KD. The fascinating part is if Irving and Luka Doncic could play together. The answer seems like a no, but if they could somehow figure it out, wow.

Denver Nuggets: Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Never going to happen, first and foremost, because the Nuggets would have to put players like Aaron Gordon and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope (or Michael Porter Jr. or Jamal Murray) in the deal to make salaries match, and that will not happen.

Detroit Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

This falls under a Nets trade that maybe helps Durant win this season, but there is no reason for Detroit to do this. They can use Bogdanovic and Burks to get back picks and young assets, so a Kyrie Irving trade doesn’t make sense.

Golden State Warriors: Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody

Not that the Warriors necessarily want a distraction like Kyrie, but this is an interesting Kyrie Irving trade offer on both sides. The Warriors get another star for their young assets and the Nets get some possible rebuilding blocks in Moody and Wiseman. Plus, who wouldn’t love a Durant/Draymond reunion?

Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, and Boban Marjanovic

No idea why the Rockets would want Irving, even with his expiring contract, but this is basically the only deal that would get it done without involving Jalen Green or Jabari Smith.

Indiana Pacers: Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell

Getting a star to add to the Pacers’ young core is a deal Indiana could be interested. However, with the impressionable young group of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner, the Pacers shouldn’t let Kyrie within 100 yards of them.

Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr.

The Nets trade brings in some sharpshooting from Kennard and toughness from Morris. It’s not the most exciting trade, but it may be the best Brooklyn can do.

Los Angeles Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant

I wrote about this deal (with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons) and why it works for both teams. Who says no?

Memphis Grizzlies: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman pretends he’s driving through a tunnel when Sean Marks calls about his deal and promises to call the Nets GM back. Spoiler alert: He never does.

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry and Max Strus

Not a bad Kyrie Irving trade offer, especially if Kyle Lowry wants out of Miami, which seems like it may be the case.

Milwaukee Bucks: Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen

The Bucks would never make this Kyrie Irving trade offer, but this is the type of deal they would have to make to get the money to work. Looks like the Bucks are out.

Minnesota Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell

Hmmm, this one actually kind of makes sense to shake things up for both teams.

New Orleans Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and Kira Lewis Jr.

This would make the money work, but the Pelicans would likely have to attach a pick to this Kyrie Irving trade offer to have it make any sense for the Nets. If they are willing to do that, the Nets will listen.

New York Knicks: Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose

If the Knicks are willing to add a pick to this deal, it actually makes some sense for both sides. Who knows if Irving is willing to stay in the Big Apple, though?

Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, and Josh Giddey

These are the only tradeable contracts that can make a deal work, and you can hear Sam Presti laughing hysterically.

Orlando Magic: Markele Fultz, Terrance Ross, and Caleb Houstan

Both sides politely say, “no thank you.”

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris

James Harden ran away from Kyrie as fast as he could once. Harden wouldn’t let this happen again.

Phoenix Suns: Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Dario Saric, and Cam Payne

These are the only players that make a Nets trade work without giving up one of the key three on the Suns. While Phoenix is keen to get rid of Crowder, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Irving make no sense together.

Portland Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic

The Blazers would probably do this, even though Irving and Dame Lillard are a tough fit. However, this doesn’t do much for the Nets, and the Nurkic contract is rough.

Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, and Richaun Holmes

Nope.

San Antonio Spurs: Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl, and Josh Richardson

Maybe if the Nets attached a first-round pick or two, they could talk the Spurs into this as a salary cap dump with picks attached.

Toronto Raptors: Fred Van Vleet and OG Anunoby

If this Nets trade added a pick from the Nets side, the Raptors may consider it. Toronto would probably want Irving to commit to another year or two on his contract, though, which is unlikely.

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley and Kelly Olynyk

This is a decent trade from the Nets’ perspective that could make them the same or better after a Kyrie Irving trade. However, this doesn’t take the Jazz to the top or bottom of the West, so it won’t happen.

Washington Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton, Monte Morris

If the Nets add the 76ers first-round pick the Wizards may think about this.