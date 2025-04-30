ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

What is next for Giannis Antetokounmpo? The entire basketball community will be awaiting what will happen with the two-time MVP winner and former NBA champion.

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off a miserable gentleman's sweep from the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers dominated the series, and Giannis and the Bucks had a hard time keeping up. After Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in Game 4, the chances for the Bucks to make a championship run immediately ended.

Many now believe that Giannis has played his last game in Milwaukee. He would be one of the greatest players to ever be traded, and while he is still under contract until 2028, he has a player option for his final year of the deal. The Bucks could very well trade the superstar away this offseason, and there will be a ton of teams vying to land the Greek Freak.

Nets favored for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Nets are atop the list with +300 odds, via BetOnline.

Brooklyn Nets (+300)

Houston Rockets (+400)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+500)

Orlando Magic (+700)

Golden State Warriors (+800)

Miami Heat (+1000)

Portland Trail Blazers (+1200)

Utah Jazz (+1400)

New York Knicks (+1600)

Memphis Grizzlies (+1800)

Charlotte Hornets (+2000)

The Nets would be an interesting trade destination for the Greek Freak. They have a lot of depth to trade to the Bucks for Giannis, however, do not contain a superstar to pair alongside him. That could change, though, if they are able to create a blockbuster trade for him.

Cameron Johnson is a player the Nets certainly want to keep. He is a star in the making who averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 57 games last year. Cam Thomas led the Nets in scoring last season at 24 points per game. It will be tough to see a way where Brooklyn can keep those two to pair alongside Giannis. D'Angelo Russell (who has been traded many times) is a name to pay attention to as well. Drew Timme, Keldon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, and Nic Claxton are all players with value.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder contain the next highest odds as of now. OKC is not in a position to need to trade for Giannis. The Rockets are a team to keep an eye on as their playoff hopes are about to be crushed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Houston may be a big piece away from contending in the Western Conference.

A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade could change the landscape of the NBA for years to come.