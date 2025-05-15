May 15, 2025 at 8:44 AM ET

The Detroit Lions will be ready to go on a revenge tour in 2025. That may sound odd for a team that had arguably its best season in franchise history last fall. The Lions won 15 games in 2024, earned the NFC North title for the second consecutive season, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. All three of those are firsts for the Lions during the Super Bowl era.

Unfortunately, the injury bug wouldn't stop biting the Lions in 2024, particularly on defense. Aidan Hutchinson's injury was the worst, but far from the only significant injury. Detroit's defense looked like a MASH unit by the end of the regular season.

As a result, they stumbled during the playoffs and got picked off by a plucky Commanders squad.

Thankfully, the Lions have plenty of reasons for optimism looking ahead to the 2025 season.

Detroit will get a huge boost simply by getting most of their injured players back in the starting lineup. The Lions also added several talented rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft, a handful of whom will have a role in Week 1.

But will that infusion of youth be enough to keep Detroit as one of the NFC's powerhouse teams? Or will the Lions struggle after losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason?

Below we will take a look at Detroit's schedule and give a game-by-game prediction for each matchup.

Week 1 at Green Bay Packers

The Lions are not afraid of playing in Lambeau Field anymore.

Detroit has not lost a game at Lambeau since 2021, and a lost has changed since then. The Lions have every reason on paper why they should be able to win this game.

I just can't shake the feeling that Detroit will split its games with Green Bay this season.

Detroit opens the regular season with a loss. LOSS

Record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears are now a much more threatening opponent than they were in 2024.

Caleb Williams has one more year of experience under his belt. Chicago has Ben Johnson as its new head coach and a completely rebuilt offensive line. The Bears have everything they need to become a potent offense in 2025.

Chicago's defense is improved as well, but they will face an early test against an elite Lions offensive line.

I can't help but give the Lions the edge here when playing in their own stadium.

I could see this game being close, just like last season's Thanksgiving game, but I don't think the Bears can pull off the upset. WIN

Record: 1-1

Week 3 at Baltimore Ravens (MNF)

The Ravens are another brutal test for the Lions.

Detroit may come into this game with a chip on their shoulders. After all, the Ravens completely embarrassed them during the 2023 season.

This time, the Lions seem to match up against the Ravens much better. Derrick Henry is still dangerous, but not as much against Detroit's stout run defense.

As usual, Lamar Jackson could be the difference.

I see the Lions losing this game unless they can come up with a perfect plan for shutting down Jackson. Let's not count on that happening. LOSS

Record: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Cleveland Browns

I'm not going to spend much time here. It would be a complete surprise if the Browns pulled off the upset here.

At this point in the offseason, nobody knows who the starting quarterback of the Browns will be. Cleveland may have some moments of light in this game, but they likely won't have a true identity yet.

The Lions most definitely know what their identity is. They won't take their foot off the pedal just because the Browns are a sub-par NFL team.

Blowout incoming. WIN

Record: 2-2

Week 5 at Cincinnati Bengals

This game will be a shootout.

Cincinnati does not have a great defense, especially after Sam Hubbard's retirement and the uncertain future of Trey Hendrickson. They will be no match for Detroit's powerful and well-rounded offense.

Detroit has a better chance of shutting down Cincinnati's offense. However, I can easily see Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both having incredibly productive games. The Bengals may even lean heavily into their passing attack if they start falling behind.

I'm hoping this is a high-scoring game where the Lions come out on top. WIN

Record: 3-2

Week 6 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

The Lions will not be afraid of playing in Arrowhead after beating the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

No game against the Chiefs is easily won, particularly because you always have to be worried about Mahomes doing crazy things.

I see the Lions winning this game by playing ball-control football better than the Chiefs can. WIN

Record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

The Lions and Buccaneers have a nice rivalry forming over the past few seasons.

Tampa will come back to Detroit for the second season in a row for a regular season game. The Lions played sloppy against the Buccaneers in 2024, barely losing a close game.

I see Detroit coming in motivated and getting an early lead. Tampa may force a close game, but I think the Lions win by two scores here. WIN

Record: 5-2

Week 8 BYE WEEK

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota was Detroit's biggest challenge during the 2024 season.

The Lions may have won both games against the Vikings, but it was clear that Minnesota was a capable opponent. The same may not be true in 2025.

QB JJ McCarthy is a huge question mark heading into the 2025 NFL season. Almost every part of Minnesota's roster is the same or better than last season, except for the most important decision.

I don't think the Vikings will be a bad team in 2025. But there will be some growing pains.

Let's give the Lions a win here. WIN

Record: 6-2

Week 10 at Washington Commanders

The Lions will have revenge on the mind in this game.

Very little has to change from their last matchup for the Lions to get a win.

Detroit can win this game if their defense is healthy and they do not turn the ball over five times.

Easier said than done, but that is not a high bar to clear. WIN

Record: 7-2

Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

The Eagles have to be the scariest team in the NFC to the Lions.

Philadelphia can match Detroit's offensive dominance and has a talented defense as well. The reigning Super Bowl champions have everything they make another deep playoff run in 2025.

The Lions should view this game as a heat check before the playoffs.

No big deal to lose this game, but learn something from that loss that can help during an inevitable postseason rematch. LOSS

Record: 7-3

Week 12 vs. New York Giants

This Giants game feels like it has some trap game potential.

New York's defense is suddenly much improved after adding Abdul Carter to a front seven that was already talented.

I can see a scenario where New York's defense rattles Jared Goff just enough to make a few mistakes. If that happens, all the Giants would need to do on offense is get lucky a few times.

I don't think that is likely to happen in Ford Field, but that's usually what happens with trap games. Hopefully I'm wrong. WIN

Record: 8-3

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving)

The Lions do not have a great history against the Packers. In fact, Green Bay leads the all-time series 106-78-7.

However, the Lions have been much more successful under Dan Campbell. The Lions have won six of the last eight matchups.

I feel like the Packers were the least improved team in the NFC North this offseason.

If the Lions had an easy time before, I think think that will continue in 2025. At least at Ford Field. WIN

Record: 9-3

Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF)

This may be the rare rematch on Detroit's schedule that won't go as well as last season.

On paper, there's no reason why the Lions cannot demolish the Cowboys once again. Especially at home.

I believe Dallas will win more than seven games in 2025 and will be much friskier than last year in general.

I still don't see the Cowboys beating the Lions, but fans should expect a close game instead of a blowout. WIN

Record: 10-3

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams

The Lions and Rams know each other well enough at this point.

LA will be as dangerous as ever when they host Detroit this fall. That said, I still see this game stacked in Detroit's favor.

The Lions will be motivated to finally give Jared Goff, and other California natives like Amon-Ra St. Brown, a win on the road at SoFi Stadium. WIN

Record: 11-3

Week 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This games feels similar to the matchup against the Browns.

Pittsburgh has a talented roster, but absolutely no talent at the quarterback position. That one deficiency could keep the Steelers from staying competitive in this game.

Arthur Smith loves to run the football, which plays into what the Lions like to do on defense — defend the run.

I see the Lions running up the score early and forcing the Steelers to play a style of football they do not prefer. Everything will unravel after that. WIN

Record: 12-3

Week 17 at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas)

The Vikings may play better in front of their home crowd. However, I don't see them being able to pull off the upset.

Anything can happen, but I believe another sweep of the Vikings is almost guaranteed in 2025.

Merry Christmas Lions fans! WIN

Record: 13-3

Week 18 at Chicago Bears (TBD)

This game could easily have playoff implications for both teams.

The Lions do not have a great track record of marching into Soldier Field and winning games. They are 10-14 since 2000 when traveling to Chicago to play in the elements.

Detroit is built like a team that should be able to win in cold weather. The Lions boast one of the league's best rushing attacks with bruiser David Montgomery and the speedy Jahmyr Gibbs. They also have arguably the best o-line in the game.

The key to this game will likely be how well Detroit's defense can hold up against Chicago's offense. They should be much more dangerous than in Week 2 after having gelled for an entire regular season.

I see the Bears getting an important divisional win at home. LOSS

Record: 13-4