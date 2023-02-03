It seems we are at that time of the year when Kyrie Irving spontaneously decides to put the entire NBA-watching world ablaze. The latest chapter of the Kyrie chronicles saw the enigmatic point guard request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

With that grenade dropped on a seemingly mundane Friday afternoon, minds are now racing with the possible trade scenarios that could follow. The Los Angeles Lakers are likely occupying much of that head space. A legend has done his part to add gasoline to this widespread fire.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson expressed his excitement over Irving potentially joining his beloved Lakers via Twitter. “Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold,” Johnson said. A reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and in LA no less, will elicit reactions ranging from pure giddiness to absolute horror with a healthy dose of hilarity in between.

While on the Cleveland Cavaliers, James and Irving won a championship together in 2016 and went to four consecutive NBA Finals. Things imploded with Irving wanting out of Cleveland, a recurring theme fans almost expect now. The two stars are apparently on good terms today, though, and could be willing to reignite their once elite connection.

Despite all of the drama and stress that follows Irving, The Lakers might have no choice but to work out a deal with the Nets. That might not be good for the health of many people in the organization, but they are perhaps the only team desperate enough to take the gamble with a record of 25-28. The extreme pressure for them to make the playoffs might mean overlooking Irving’s volatility.

Pairing Irving with James and Anthony Davis would probably draw as many eyes as Johnson’s Showtime Lakers, for better or worse. The 30-year-old point guard is still undeniably productive (2023 All-Star Game starter), averaging more than 27 points per game.

He could propel the Lakers into the playoffs. He could also leave another franchise in shambles and give LeBron James a daily migraine. Either way, it is hard to argue with Johnson. Kyrie Irving to LA would be the most compelling twist to this never-ending saga.