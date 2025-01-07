The Los Angeles Kings are one of the better teams in the NHL this season. A resurgent season from Anze Kopitar has helped the Kings become a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. This is the desired outcome after an offseason of retooling, involving moves such as trading for Tanner Jeannot and shedding the Pierre-Luc Dubois contract.

The Kings could certainly go a long way in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, it's hard to ignore the team's recent failures in the postseason. Los Angeles has made the postseason in each of the last three seasons. And they have been first-round exits in each of those three campaigns. In fact, all three first-round losses came at the hands of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Talent is not a question with this Kings roster. However, they could stand to make some moves. And those moves don't have to be strictly additions, either. Los Angeles could move a player or two off their roster to improve flexibility. As the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, there is one player who could find himself involved in trade rumors once again.

Tanner Jeannot has not worked out with Kings

The Kings traded for Tanner Jeannot back in the summer. He arrived after an incredibly disappointing stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jeannot showed promise with the Nashville Predators, scoring 24 goals in a season not long ago. However, he did not carry this form over to Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles saw enough to justify parting with a second-round pick as part of the package to the Lightning. The idea behind the move is not entirely off base, to be fair. Getting Jeannot out of Tampa Bay could allow the winger to play without the weight of massive expectations. Giving up two draft picks, one of them high, is steep but it could pay for itself in the end.

Unfortunately, that has not happened. Jeannot has played 35 games in 2024-25. In that time, he has scored five goals and eight points for the Kings. To be fair, this does place him on a better pace than his 14-point 2023-24 campaign. However, it's still an underwhelming performance offensively.

Jeannot is a free agent at the end of this season. His contract carries a cap hit of $2.6 million for the remainder of the year. This is certainly a lot to pay for a player who contributes little offensively. However, it's a movable contract. And Jeannot does contribute quite well defensively. He allows the second-fewest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes at all strengths among Kings forwards, according to Evolving Hockey.

The defense could certainly lead Los Angeles to retain him. In saying this, this is a team that could use more offensive punch. Moving Jeannot could create the necessary roster spot to acquire a more offensively inclined winger. Additionally, the Kings could double up, acquiring an offensive winger and a defense-first forward in the event Jeannot is traded.

Of course, this all depends on whether the Kings decide to bring Jeannot back for 2025-26. His offense has not justified a contract extension. And Los Angeles is firmly in win-now mode. Adding quality depth is needed this team if they want to achieve their goals.

There could be a market for Tanner Jeannot if he's made available. He could be of interest to rebuilding teams who are hoping to add players who could protect their younger stars. This is a role the Kings forward could serve quite well. And it could give him a chance to rebuild his value on a team with no expectations.