Published November 16, 2022

By Erik Slater · 3 min read

The Brooklyn Nets were riding high after defeating the Clippers Saturday for their fourth win in five games. But the two games since that win over Los Angeles on Saturday night could not have trended further in the opposite direction.

The Nets lost by double digits to a 2-10 Lakers team Sunday before being demolished by the Kings, 153-121, on Wednesday night. The 153 points surrendered in the loss to Sacramento is the most in Nets franchise history. Brooklyn’s historically bad effort was a new low for a team with plenty of them early this year.

“I don’t know if our minds our bodies and souls are still in L.A,” Vaughn said postgame. “L.A. will do that to you sometimes. We definitely gave maximum effort against the Clippers and we’ve been reeling since. Give them credit. They basically kicked our butts.”

Brooklyn’s non-existent defense allowed the Kings to shoot 56 0f 94 (59.6 percent) from the field and 20 of 41 (48.8 percent) from three-point range. The Nets tied the game at 40 in the second quarter before surrendering a 29-4 run that would put the game out of reach.

“The sequence of it was a little shattering to our confidence,” Vaughn said.

Brooklyn followed that up by allowing 42 points in the third quarter and 38 in the fourth as the Kings embarrassed them on national television.

First nationally televised game since the 2018-19 season



See all the best moments from the #BeamTeam ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/clDAolnDgZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 16, 2022

Terrance Davis lit up the Nets for 31 points on 12 of 16 shooting from the field and 7 of 10 from deep. The guard went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019 and was playing just 12.5 minutes per game prior to Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis bullied Nic Claxton for 19 points on 6 of 6 shooting as Brooklyn left their center on an island in coverage. And the Nets could not stay with Kevin Huerter, who is shooting a league-best 52.6 percent from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per game, as the Albany product added 19 points on 5 of 7 from deep.

the microwave was 𝘾𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙄𝙉 tonight ♨️

@terencedavisjr led all scorers with 31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, & 3 STL. pic.twitter.com/GrhZeEWSC7 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 16, 2022

“That’s demoralizing when you see teams making shots like that,” Kevin Durant said. “It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just better than us on the offensive side of the ball.”

Brooklyn trailed by as many as 39 points in the loss. Sacramento’s 153 points were the most by the franchise since 1993 and the fourth most in franchise history.

“We got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team for four quarters,” Ben Simmons said. “That’s not acceptable from us, all of us. Players, coaches, it’s not acceptable.”

“They wanted it more, obviously we didn’t want it.”

Brooklyn had posted the league’s best defensive rating over their last six games prior to the loss. The Nets became the first team this season to allow 150 points in a game.

Kevin Durant led the way offensively again, posting 27 points and 6 assists on 8 of 15 shooting. The performance continues Durant’s streak of 14-straight games scoring 25-plus points to open the season. Ben Simmons also turned in his most aggressive performance as a Net, scoring 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

The loss brings the Nets to 6-9 for the year. Brooklyn will look to recover as they wrap up their four-game West Coast trip in Portland Thursday night.