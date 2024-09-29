With the amount of new models and updated silhouettes coming from Adidas basketball over the last few years to promote athletes like Anthony Edwards and Damian Lillard, it's rare we see a retro sneaker receive its own modern rendition. Well, an exception can always be made for one of the GOATs in Kobe Bryant and his iconic Adidas Crazy 8 as we'll see another Lakers-themed colorway hit the shelves.

The Adidas Crazy 8, originally named the KB8, was Bryant's first signature model with Adidas and released back in 1997. After Kobe Bryant notably left for Nike, the shoes were rebranded a number of times before receiving their “Crazy 8” moniker. Still, the shoes have always been associated with The Mamba and they continue to be a popular retro silhouette in today's sneaker rotations.

After a previously released “Away” colorway of the Crazy 8, Adidas will return to the well once again to bring a “Home” version, playing off the Los Angeles Lakers' uniforms. The upcoming October release will be here in just a few days.

Adidas Crazy 8 ‘Lakers'

The Adidas Crazy 8 is a silhouette that has stood the test of time with its simultaneously retro and futuristic design. The shoes feature a lockdown lacing system and receive their name from the wild and wavy rubber midsole. This colorway will come in clean white with subtle purple and gold hits throughout. We see the purple Adidas tongue tab accompanied by yellow straps through the ankle collar. The outsole is finished with accents of black and we see the classic “Crazy 8” logo near the toe on one of the straps.

The Adidas Crazy 8 “Lakers” will release October 1, 2024 and will become available at Adidas and select retailers. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $160 and offer a more premium feel from previous releases, so don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of sneaker history.