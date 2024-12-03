NEW YORK – With the Los Angeles Lakers finally settling into their season, fourth-year man Austin Reaves is also settling into his role as the newest starting point guard for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. Reaves is also writing his own story, however, and he's set to add a new chapter with big news from himself and his sponsors over at Rigorer. In just a few days, we'll see Reaves release his second signature sneaker with the brand, the Rigorer AR 2 “Fusion.”

Reaves first joined Singapore-based Rigorer in 2022, becoming their first sponsored NBA player. By 2023, Reaves had already received his own signature shoe deal, a long-term extension, and even became a major stakeholder in the brand. Since then, Reaves has done a ton of work in expanding his brand and promoting his signature line.

Reaves and Rigorer are partnering with global sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW, as they've done in the past, to release his latest upcoming creation. Both Rigorer and KICKS CREW have been instrumental in the promotion of the debut AR 1 sneakers, so it's natural that the two sides come together once again for the debut of the follow-up Rigorer AR 2.

Austin Reaves' Rigorer AR 2 “Fusion”

“I'm incredibly excited to unveil the Rigorer AR2. This shoe represents not just my growth as a player but also the evolution of our partnership with KICKS CREW. The theme continues to inspire me both on and off the court, reminding me of the transformation I've undergone to become the player I am today. I hope this story inspires all my fans and the next generation of players,” said Austin Reaves when discussing the Rigorer AR2 unveiling.

Building upon the narrative of a cocooned butterfly during the release of the AR 1, the theme will transfer over into the AR 2 as Reaves continues his growth to becoming an elite NBA player. The debut ‘Fusion’ colorway introduces the first mismatched theme to the AR line. The design is also used throughout the box, packaging, and extra socks that come with the sneakers.

The upper is inspired by the rare Swallowtail butterfly featuring intricate electric embroidery resembling butterfly wing veins, symbolizing Reaves' growth and strength. The stunning pink and green hues offer a vibrant contrast as the shoes are made with Rigorers latest technology. We see a full-length Showtime Foam Tech midsole basing the woven butterfly upper to secure the wearer's foot into place. We also see TPU sidewalls for maximum stability and an anti-slip sole to make sure Reaves is locked in when playing his game. All in all, this is an extremely strong follow-up to his growingly popular signature line.

The Rigorer AR2 ‘Fusion’ will be released at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on December 7, 2024, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM for $120 USD. Fans can sign up on the AR2 Event Page to join the launch and will also be entered into a free giveaway for 3 pairs.

KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.