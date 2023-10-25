Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to carve his own path in the NBA. He's had one hell of an offseason playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, recently signing a 4 year/$53.83 million contract with the Lakers, and releasing his first-ever signature shoe with Singapore-based brand Rigorer. Now, Reaves will debut an all-new exclusive colorway of his Rigorer AR1. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

At just 25 years old, Austin Reaves will be the first one to say he's just getting started. He released his first signature Rigorer AR1 in an exclusive ‘Ice Cream' colorway and followed it up with a ‘USA' colorway for the FIBA World Cup, both of which sold-out online within minutes. After a sneak peek at SneakerCon in Los Angeles, Austin Reaves and partner KICKS CREW unveiled an all-new ‘Showtime' Lakers colorway.

“This summer has just been absolutely surreal for me. Everything has been amazing, from signing long-term with the Lakers to playing in the FIBA World Cup and my shoes selling out in minutes,” said Austin Reaves.

“But now my focus is strictly on the Lakers and making sure I do whatever I can to bring that championship trophy back to Los Angeles, and this shoe is a reflection of that goal and my journey with the organization.”

Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 ‘Showtime'

As mentioned, this will be the third official release for Austin Reaves. This Lakers-inspired colorway combines the iconic purple and gold in subtle hits on a clean black base. It's serves as Reaves' tribute to the Lakers' Showtime legacy, reflecting his respect for tradition and his goal of bringing that same flair back to his squad.

By signing with Rigorer, Austin Reaves becomes the Singapore-based brand's first star signing and they're fully intent on making the best performing shoes on the market for their athlete. The shoes feature a woven cocoon upper for breathability and lockdown support. They also feature the words “I'M HIM” on the inner uppers, for obvious reasons.

The midsole and outsole are made from Rigorer's EVA foam technology and provides a low-court feel exact to Reaves' specifications. The TPU plates in yellow offer maximum support for the foot when landing and the anti-slip soles ensure Reaves can make all the hard cuts he needs to.

Finer details include the Rigorer logo on the side, Austin Reaves' personal moniker on the tongue, and moon detailing on the tips of the shoes. By far, however, the most unique feature is the revolutionary lacing system, featuring “bubbles” in the tongue to prevent laces from digging into the player's foot.

All in all, this could be the cleanest colorway we've seen of the Rigorer AR1 and there's no question that this colorway will be Reaves' go-to pair when lacing it up for the Lakers.

Where to buy Rigorer AR1 ‘Showtime'

To celebrate the launch of the AR1 ‘Showtime', Rigorer and Austin Reaves partnered with KICKS CREW to be the exclusive global launch partner of his brand and his sneakers. KICKS CREW is an online sneaker marketplace that extends its reach all over the globe. With Reaves slowly becoming a global superstar in his own right, it's only fair that his shoes be available all over the world.

The Rigorer AR1 ‘Showtime' will be release at 11am ET/ 8am PST on October 28, 2023. The will be exclusively available on KICKSCREW.com and Rigorer.com for a retail tag of $100, making this one of the most affordable high-performing basketball shoes on the market.

What do you think of these – will you be setting your alarm on release day?