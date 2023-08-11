Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was taken aback by the Golden State Warriors making a trade for Chris Paul just like the rest of the NBA was. When discussing the trade, Reaves believed it was actually fake and was the product of news outlets like ‘ButtCrackSports,' reports the Full Send Podcast.

“That was random. One of the coaches… told me. I was like, you’re probably looking at the wrong… I think that’s ButtCrackSports, that always puts out false stuff.”

This is a hilarious take from Austin Reaves, although he is not wrong that fake news outlets get away with various reports like a Chris Paul trade all of the time. In today's day and age where anyone can be verified on Twitter, now called X, it seems like there is a story on a daily basis that proves to be not true.

In the end, CP3 now being on the Warriors is very real, and Reaves and the Lakers will see a healthy dose of them together next season. Chris Paul on the Warriors will be a very intriguing fit to watch given his ball dominant style on a team already predicated on guard play. Nevertheless, Cp3 has reached the point in his career where he will probably do anything to win, so it would come as no surprise to see him change the way he plays in order to help the Warriors find success.

As the NBA regular season nears, more news will most likely surface in regards to Paul's fit with the Warriors. Stay tuned into updates from the Lakers and whether or not Austin Reaves is fully convinced the trade is as real as it seems.