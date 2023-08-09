The Golden State Warriors acquisition of Chris Paul raised some eyebrows around the league. Paul, formerly a rival of Golden State, is now set to join a fast-based offense that relies on quick movement and three-point shooting. Paul, meanwhile, is a traditional point guard who excels as the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll. The fit doesn't seem ideal, something ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently stated on NBA Today, via ClutchPoints.

“The issue is the way Chris Paul plays is not really the way the Warriors play,” Windhorst said. “The honest thing is this deal was made largely as a salary dump… I absolutely believe Chris Paul can help them. Making an assumption that it’s a huge addition, I’m not there yet.”

Chris Paul's fit with the Warriors

Chris Paul is a great passer. He's a capable scorer and defender as well. Paul tends to find success when he plays with bigs who can finish at the rim and when CP3 has reliable spot-up shooters. Golden State does have shooters, but they have lacked star power in the post for quite some time. They do have depth down low, however.

There is a case to be made that the Paul move will help Golden State. After all, he's extremely hungry for his first NBA championship and is going to give the Warriors everything he has. Still, there's no guarantee this fit is going to pay dividends.

Warriors star Klay Thompson is a believer in the Chris Paul-Warriors formula though.

“We're lucky. That's one of the greatest players ever,” Thompson said, via Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “He's Top 75. He's elevated every franchise he ran the point for. And me as a shooter, I'm excited. I just know CP's gonna put it right here, on the seams. He's gonna set me up nicely. I'm gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night.

“And he's a winner. I've played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Chris Paul fares with the Warriors.