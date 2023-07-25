This is what Los Angeles Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka said after he was asked about the addition of center Jaxson Hayes during an interview aired during a Lakers' Summer League game:

“Coach Ham and I talked a little bit with Anthony (Davis) about going back to the model we had in 2020 when we won a championship where we had guys like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee playing alongside of AD, and we identified early in the free agent process for us is that Jaxson is that type of player.”

All 100% of Anthony Davis' minutes came at the center spot last season. Davis has long stated his preference to play the four, but the Lakers badly need as much Davis at the five as they can get. The Lakers were +8.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the court versus when he sat according to NBA.com. Their defense falls off a cliff. But at the same time, they need to balance his minutes to keep him fresh and healthy when the playoffs come around. So a big focus will come on who winds up getting the Lakers' backup center spot. There are four options; two on the team and two not.

Jaxson Hayes

It's appropriate to start with Jaxson Hayes because of how Rob Pelinka answered a question about Hayes. Hayes fits the JaVale McGee mold of a rim-running, rim-protecting center.

The issue is he isn't awesome at protecting the rim at all. In fact, according to NBA.com, in the 2021-22 season, he had a positive net rating with nine players among two-player lineups pairings. Two of those were centers, meaning Hayes was playing alongside another center. Theoretically, he could let the Lakers get back to playing Davis at the four for a few minutes to start each half. But neither Davis (30% career three-point shooter) nor Hayes (28.8% three-point shooter) can stretch the floor, making the floor spacing clunky. Hayes should be the favorite for the backup five at the moment, but his spot there isn't the most secure at the moment.

Colin Castleton

Colin Castleton is only on a two-way contract, but he deserves mentioning as a potential solution as the Lakers' backup center. His issue is that he isn't the quickest or strongest center out there, making it tough to rely on him as a true defensive anchor. But he does position himself well.

Also, he is a very skilled offensive player that could open more avenues for the Lakers on that end. He probably won't be the backup center, but he should be given a shot to get it at least.

Christian Wood is the wild card. He and the Lakers have reportedly been talking and could sign with the Lakers on a minimum contract. It would be a gamble but one LA should take because of his skill and versatility on offense. As a pick-and-roll roll man, Wood generated 1.44 points per possession, good for the 93rd percentile. As a spot-up threat, Wood generated 1.18 points per possession, which ranked in the 83rd percentile. No player in the entire NBA was as efficient on a per-possession basis used on at least 175 possessions in both play types as Wood. Not one.

The issue with Wood is that he can't defend anybody. It's why Jason Kidd didn't trust him enough to play him heavy minutes at center and why he isn't back in Dallas. But there aren't many players available that are as talented as Wood.

The case for Bismack Biyombo is simple: he's the anti-Christian Wood. He's not providing anything but dunks on offense. But defensively, he's stout. He *is* a reliable rim protector.

And he can switch in a pinch.

Christian Wood is the juicy name, but Bismack Biyombo is the safest option for the Lakers' backup center spot. He does have a redundant skillset to Jaxson Hayes, but the Lakers would know they have someone they can count on to ease Anthony Davis' burden. Biyombo is a great locker-room guy too. Wood would unquestionably raise the Lakers' ceiling though. Overlooking that talent would be foolish. How the Lakers build their center group will be worth monitoring.