The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing free agent center Christian Wood as a candidate to fill their 14th roster spot. Here's the latest intel from ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel in his dispatch from NBA Summer League:

“This offseason is not done just yet for the Lakers, though, as they continue to evaluate the free agent market for players willing to accept a minimum contract to contend for a title. One name that has been whispered throughout the concourse of Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas has been Christian Wood.”

Siegel adds that “the Sacramento Kings and Heat are two other teams to keep an eye on regarding Wood.”

Wood — who's averaged 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds on 50.1 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from 3 over the past three seasons — is the most talented unsigned center in unrestricted free agency. The Lakers have two open roster spots to fill with veteran minimum contracts (they'll likely keep one spot open heading into the season). They can slightly juice up a minimum contract thanks to the $1.4 million they saved by not giving Gabe Vincent the full mid-level exception.

The idea of Wood, 27, as a minimum player coming off his 3-year, $41 million contract would have sounded unthinkable mere months ago. But, his market has evidently dried up, thereby opening the door for the Lakers to swoop in. The Lakers would be adding a multi-dimensional, floor-spacing offensive player for cheap — and one who'd be highly motivated to reset his market value in the spotlight of Los Angeles. (Lakers fans are recruiting Wood.)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On Sunday, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed that the Lakers are “actively” looking to fill the 14th roster spot with a center. (The Athletic reported Wood and Bismack Biyombo as candidates.) At the moment, Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are the lone 5s on the roster, though undrafted free agent Colin Castleton, on a two-way contract, has impressed throughout Summer League.

Pelinka reiterated the Lakers' intention to play more two-big lineups in 2023-24, a la the 2020 title team. He stressed that the Lakers are looking to add a big with a different stylistic approach than Hayes.

“Dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important. So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

Certainly, Wood — and Biyombo — fit that bill.