The Los Angeles Lakers continued their slam-dunk offseason on the second day of free agency, agreeing to contracts with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. They addressed a need with the addition of former New Orleans Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes.

The Lakers have 13 players under contract for 2023-24 (free agents can’t formally sign until 9:01 p.m. PT on Wednesday.) Here's an early look at their depth chart:

C: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes

F: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince

G: Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis

Two-ways: Cole Swider (F), Colin Castleton (C), D'Moi Hodge (G) — subject to change

Their average age besides LeBron (38) and Anthony Davis (30) is 24.8. Miraculously, the Lakers are $1.3 million under the luxury tax and about $8 million under the $172 million hard-cap apron. They will likely fill their 14th roster spot with a big on a minimum contract and carry an open spot into the regular season for increased flexibility.

As we did after the Day 1 additions of Prince, Vincent, Hachimura, and Reddish, let's grade the Lakers' moves on Saturday.

Jaxson Hayes: 2-year minimum contract (details TBD)

The front office got to work bright and early, striking a two-year minimum deal with Hayes (the second year is a player option). The Lakers entered the day without a backup for AD besides Castleton.

As with Reddish (a fellow elite athlete and 2019 lottery pick), the Lakers are hoping their culture, player development staff, and LeBron's influence can jumpstart Hayes' career.

The Pelicans did not extend Hayes a qualifying offer following his fourth season. Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes across 241 games with the Pelicans, but he's coming off his least productive year: 5.0 points, 13.0 minutes in 47 games. He had the worst on/off numbers on the team.

At 6'11, he has the bounce and length to be a devastating rim-runner and shot-blocker. Like Reddish, he's never developed a jump shot. Hayes also carries troubling off-court baggage.

His potential as a reclamation project is obvious, but the Lakers would be taking a risk if they solely rely on him as the backup center. I'd expect Los Angeles to use their 14th roster spot on a bulkier, veteran big (Tristan Thompson, Bismack Biyombo, Robin Lopez?).

Grade: C

D'Angelo Russell: 2 years, $37 million

The Lakers agreed to terms with Russell on a two-year deal, with the second year a player option. Russell was seeking upwards of $20 million annually, but the Lakers had the leverage thanks to a tepid point guard market.

Russell averaged 17.4 points (41.4% from 3) and 6.1 assists in 17 regular-season games after being acquired at the deadline. The 27-year-old helped lead the Lakers into the conference finals, though his disappointing showing vs. the Denver Nuggets (6.3 PPG) ultimately got him benched for Game 4.

Both sides were motivated to strike an accord. Russell said he would “love” to return to the Lakers at his exit interview and wanted to see what the post-deadline squad could accomplish with the benefit of a training camp and continuity. Even after the Lakers inked Vincent, they wanted to run back the starting backcourt of Russell and Reaves.

DLo may not be a third star on a title team, but his ballhandling, shot-creation, and catch-and-shoot ability render him a snug fit alongside LeBron and AD. $18.5 million AAV is a comfortable landing spot for both sides. The Lakers can always trade him down the road. Russell can hit free agency as early as next summer.

Grade: B+

Austin Reaves: 4 years, $56 million

The Lakers bombed a drive down the fairway by keeping Reaves on an Early Bird max contract.

Reaves, 25, could have fielded offers of up to $100 million until July 5. Instead, he agreed to stick around long-term in Los Angeles on a team-friendly deal. Of course, $56 million is not too shabby for a 2021 undrafted free agent — he's coming off a $2.5 million deal — and the Lakers sweetened the pot with a player option, trade kicker, and maximum allowable advance.

Reaves — a fan favorite and symbol of the Lakers' increasingly respected scouting department — emerged as a borderline star by the end of 2022-23. His effectiveness in a larger on-ball playmaking role post-All-Star break sparked the team's turnaround as much as anything: He averaged 17.6 points on 57.8% shooting and took nearly seven free throws per game down the stretch. In 16 playoff games, he put up 16.9 points (.464/.443/.895 shooting splits), 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 36.2 minutes.

“Austin in particular, I think he defines what's at the heart of playing for the Lakers,” Rob Pelinka said in May. “He's a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He's been able to meet the big moment. I think he's the guy that, regardless of what his deal is, it won't change him as a person. And we'll hang our hat on that.”

An awesome contract for the Lakers, and the next remarkable step in Reaves' ascendance.

Grade: A+

Ahead of free agency, Pelinka insisted the Lakers “want to try our hardest to keep this core of guys together and improve around the edges and on the margins.” Their priorities were retaining Reaves, Rui, and DLo, then, per Pelinka, adding hard-nosed, defensive-minded dudes who align with Darvin Ham's ethos.

Within two days, the Lakers checked nearly every box on their free agency to-do list.

Lakers' overall free agency grade: A