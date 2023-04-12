A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, facing off against a full-strength Los Angeles Lakers side is already an uphill battle in itself. Unfortunately for them, they are now entering Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament with a major handicap as they face off against Anthony Davis and Co. without both Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels in the mix. For Wolves head coach Chris Finch, this is a major headache he’s been trying to address.

Coach Finch got brutally honest with his response when asked how Minnesota intends to handle Davis without two key frontcourt players:

“Good question. I’ve been trying to figure that out the last couple days,” Finch said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

Talk about a blunt answer, right? There was a minuscule of doubt with regard to AD’s status heading into this game after the Lakers superstar was tagged as probable to play with a foot injury. However, we all know that there’s no way Davis is missing this one, and even Finch and his coaching staff were already preparing for AD being available. Unsurprisingly, though, that puzzle remains to be unsolved for the Timberwolves.

Gobert was supposed to be Minnesota’s answer for Anthony Davis, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be serving his one-game suspension against the Lakers. McDaniels, on the other hand, was going to play a key role as well, but he too will be out of commission due to a right hand injury.

As coach Chris Finch implied, there’s no doubt that a shorthanded Timberwolves frontcourt is going to have a gargantuan task ahead in trying to prevent another offensive explosion from Davis.