The Los Angeles Lakers were down by one in the waning moments against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Russell Westbrook snatched a rebound off a Joel Embiid miss and brought the ball up court.

Instead of calling a timeout that would have allowed the Sixers defense to get set, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham opted to let Westbrook cook. The dish he came up with in the final seconds wasn’t exactly a crowd-pleaser:

The former MVP couldn’t get off any sort of clean look and simply ran into a Sixers double team at the rim. The result had Lakers fans in disbelief.

The meme machine was flowing too with various clips clowning Russell Westbrook for fumbling what could’ve been a huge Lakers win in the final seconds.

There were several more nuanced takes on the Lakers star, but it’s clear that the prevailing thought is that Westbrook shouldn’t be getting the ball with the game on the line.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook

Lakers star Russell Westbrook cements status as Triple-Double king with latest feat

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Sixers, Lakers, James Harden, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Lakers

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Ja Morant’s wild dunk in Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Russell Westbrook was vocal after the game that he got fouled by Embiid, which he claims was the reason for his awkward-looking shot.

If you erase the final possession and look at the complete body of work, Westbrook had himself a solid performance off the Lakers bench. He finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists which is usually a good sign for his team’s bottom line on the scoreboard.

However, the mistakes he makes are just too loud to ignore and Sunday night’s loss was just another example of that.