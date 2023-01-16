The Los Angeles Lakers were down by one in the waning moments against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Russell Westbrook snatched a rebound off a Joel Embiid miss and brought the ball up court.

Instead of calling a timeout that would have allowed the Sixers defense to get set, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham opted to let Westbrook cook. The dish he came up with in the final seconds wasn’t exactly a crowd-pleaser:

Russell Westbrook for the win… pic.twitter.com/b20ufOJ2kC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2023

The former MVP couldn’t get off any sort of clean look and simply ran into a Sixers double team at the rim. The result had Lakers fans in disbelief.

Every time I start to think the pendulum has swung too far and Russell Westbrook gets too much hate he does something like this to give me a reminder Used to be such a fun player to watch but just struggles to play winning basketball at this pointpic.twitter.com/hiOXYRgtST — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) January 16, 2023

LMAO WHAT THE HELL IS RUSSEL WESTBROOK COOKING????? LEBRON TRADING HIS ASS BY TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/H1A0xaRGgi — KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) January 16, 2023

Russ looked off the second greatest basketball player ever down one on the final possession when said player had 35-8-10 on 65%. I have never seen anything in the game of basketball quite like Russell Westbrook. I have no words to describe it. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) January 16, 2023

The meme machine was flowing too with various clips clowning Russell Westbrook for fumbling what could’ve been a huge Lakers win in the final seconds.

Westbrook with the ball at the end of the game #lakerspic.twitter.com/M4EURYxezu — Brock Landers 🗯 (@theMEZ9) January 16, 2023

There were several more nuanced takes on the Lakers star, but it’s clear that the prevailing thought is that Westbrook shouldn’t be getting the ball with the game on the line.

Two things can be true: 1. Russell Westbrook largely played a good game and makes meaningful contributions to the Lakers. 2. Russell Westbrook made the wrong play in crunch time, which he frequently does, and should therefore probably never play crunch time. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 16, 2023

Can debate call timeout vs no timeout to start the last possession, particularly with Westbrook already having Embiid on him, but when Westbrook bobbled the ball the timeout had to be called. Have to. Was still time to inbound and find a good look — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 16, 2023

Russell Westbrook was vocal after the game that he got fouled by Embiid, which he claims was the reason for his awkward-looking shot.

If you erase the final possession and look at the complete body of work, Westbrook had himself a solid performance off the Lakers bench. He finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists which is usually a good sign for his team’s bottom line on the scoreboard.

However, the mistakes he makes are just too loud to ignore and Sunday night’s loss was just another example of that.