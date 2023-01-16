Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is truly the triple-double king. If there was ever any doubt about it before, his latest feat should erase all those uncertainties now.

On Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook recorded another triple-double off the bench with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. It is his 198th overall and fourth trip-dub off the bench, which sets a new record for the most in NBA history, per Stat Muse.

Westbrook was previously tied with Detlef Schrempf for the record with three each, though with the way he’s playing and how he has embraced his new role with the Lakers, breaking the record was really only a matter of when and not if for Russ.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, though, even Russell Westbrook’s efforts were not enough to help them take down the Sixers. LeBron James himself added a 35-8-10 line, but the Purple and Gold still ended up losing 113-112 with the trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey making life hard for them.

The Lakers dropped to 19-24 on the season with the latest defeat, putting them at 13th in the West. Fortunately, they have been able to win some games over the last few weeks even in the absence of Anthony Davis, allowing them to stay in the hunt for a play-in spot.

With Westbrook playing great in his bench role as well, at least all hope is not lost for the LA franchise in their bid to make the postseason and compete for the championship.