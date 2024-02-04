Jarred Vanderbilt's injury could be "significant" enough to keep him out for the season...

There are fears that Jarred Vanderbilt has sustained a serious foot injury that could very well end his season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the latest reports, Vanderbilt's injury is deemed “significant” enough to raise concerns that he's lost for the season, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While nothing is certain yet, Woj added that even if the injury is not season-ending, Vanderbilt would be sidelined for “several weeks” at the minimum.

“I'm told Jarred Vanderbilt has suffered what was described to me as a significant right foot injury. There's concerns that he could be lost for the rest of the season. They're consulting with specialists this weekend going through that foot injury on Vanderbilt. But, at the minimum, I'm told he's out for several weeks and very well could be out for the rest of the season,” Woj explained while reporting on the ABC NBA Countdown.

Reporting on ABC NBA Countdown on Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt’s “significant” foot injury and concern he’s lost for season: pic.twitter.com/onCOWnna4c — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2024

Jarred Vanderbilt suffered his foot injury during their Thursday showdown with the Boston Celtics, a game that saw the Purple and Gold take down the Beantown team even without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Vanderbilt exited the contest before halftime, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

There were high hopes that Vanderbilt's injury isn't that serious after initial X-rays came back negative. However, it was soon revealed that he'll be sidelined for multiple weeks, with a season-ending surgery an option as well.

It remains to be seen what Vanderbilt's final injury timetable will be. But if he's really out for the season, it could very well affect how LA approaches the trade deadline. With Gabe Vincent also injured, the Lakers might need to make some drastic moves in order to not waste another year with LeBron James.