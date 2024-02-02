The Lakers forward left the game after suffering a foot injury.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers getting a big win over the rival Boston Celtics, it wasn't all positive for the purple and gold.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt left the game with a foot injury and did not return to the game. Fortunately for Los Angeles, x-rays were negative, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“X-rays were negative on Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot, per the team.”

Critically, this is Vanderbilt's right foot that is giving the Lakers' forward trouble, not the left heel bursitis that kept him in street clothes for the first 20 games of the season.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept things vague when asked about Vanderbilt's recovery from the prior foot injury.

“Being that it’s this early in the season, there’s no need to rush the process,” Ham said about his rehab prior to the Lakers' home opener vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Vanderbilt — who inked a $48 million extension with the Lakers in September — was most likely the frontrunner to open the season as the starting small forward before his injury. Vanderbilt's shooting issues can clog the Lakers' spacing around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he's easily their best and most versatile wing defender.

Vanderbilt was acquired before last season's trade deadline from the Utah Jazz where he instantly became an integral “do it all” defender and energy boost for the team.

In 26 regular season games for L.A. (24 starts) last season, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while often guarding the opponent's best player.

Up next for the Lakers – Los Angeles visits the Knicks on Saturday.