Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, possibly longer, with a right foot injury.

Vanderbilt will undergo further evaluation on his right foot to determine the duration of his absence, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported on Friday.

Vanderbilt injured his right foot before halftime of the Lakers' improbable win (without LeBron James and Anthony Davis) over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night. He had been pivotal to the Lakers' success to that point, posting 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and a team-high +17 in 16 minutes. His length, energy, and defensive activity earned plaudits from Darvin Ham and his teammates. (Postgame X-rays were negative.)

“It's a shame he went down, but he set an unbelievable tone for the game,” said Ham. “His scrappiness, guarding everybody. Starting on [Jaystom Tautm], rebounding, getting us extra possessions, steals. Made some great passes … He was great.”

Since working back into game shape, Vanderbilt has been one of the Lakers' most productive players; a chaos agent who can quickly turn half-court defense into transition offense — an absolute necessity for a middling offensive team like the Lakers. He's also the best perimeter defender on a team that lacks point-of-attack defenders. Unfortunately, a handful of lower leg injuries — including a prolonged left heel issue and a minor sprained ankle, have caused him to miss 21 games. Over the last eight games, Vando has averaged 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 66% shooting in 22.8 minutes per game.

Ham has come under scrutiny for barely playing the D'Angelo Russell-Austin Reaves-Vanderbilt-LeBron-AD lineup that led the team to the Western Conference Finals this season. He had just begun to redeploy that group in small yet effective doses. For now, it appears Ham is off the hook, though he'd surely rather have Vanderbilt at his disposal.

Vanderbilt, 24, signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers in September. He is ineligible to be traded until June.