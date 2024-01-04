Things are not looking good in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 has started the same way 2023 ended — with another disappointing loss. And LeBron James has seemingly had enough. After the Lakers' 110-96 loss to the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, James reportedly left immediately and ditched reporters, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This is likely the message LeBron James is sending to the Lakers front office that he wants change — whether via trade or a new coach — and he wants it soon. His passive-aggressive action on Wednesday night sparked some emotional fan reactions on social media.

Good. He should be pissed — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) January 4, 2024

Some are speculating that a Lakers trade might be coming soon, while others think head coach Darvin Ham should be fired at some point this season.

He’s sick and tired of losing we need to change our coach and team — Legoat wrld 👑 (@lakerstrollwrld) January 4, 2024

Ham better not make it through this shit. https://t.co/c42CVIi0Rz — #WeAreBack (@ZachLavineSZN8) January 4, 2024

Some, however, believe James was part of the problem against the Heat. He scored a season-low 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting, but had six rebounds and eight assists.

I feel like he should have done this during the last few games where he was awesome and everyone stunk around him, but Bron was part of the problem in this one… — Dan Besbris (@DanBesbris) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, his co-stars Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves both played terrific. Davis finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five blocks, while completely outdueling Heat center Bam Adebayo. Meanwhile, Reaves returned to the starting five and had 24 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Los Angeles has now lost three in a row and has gone 3-9 since winning the In-Season Tournament. The Lakers currently hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-18 record.

The Lakers are expected to be major players in the trade market as the February trade deadline looms around the corner. Several stars such as Bulls guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray are some potential trade targets for the Lakers before the deadline.

Whatever the case may be, it's clear that this team needs some sort of shakeup because what they have going right now is not the formula for bringing banner No. 18 to Los Angeles.