The Chicago White Sox entered their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs with little hope. Cubs manager sent his ace, Shota Imanaga, out to start the game. However, Chase Meidroth tagged him for a home run in the bottom of the first inning. Colson Montgomery, who has already left his mark in the majors, followed it up with a solo shot one inning later.

Montgomery's home run went 380ft., much to the joy of White Sox fans in the building.

Imanaga left a fastball down the middle and Montgomery crushed it to deep right field. The home run is the third of the third baseman's career. The hot stretch has featured three straight games with a home run, a stellar run for a rookie. His teammates jumped on Imanaga, building a 5-0 lead in just two innings.

The Cubs just lost the lead in the National League Central. However, Chicago is a respected team throughout the league and is likely headed to the postseason. Meidroth and the White Sox stepped up to the plate on Friday, though. The rivalry between both of Chicago's Major League Baseball teams goes way back. Montgomery got his first taste of it and took full advantage.

After a horrendous season in 2024, the White Sox made some significant changes. They sent Garret Crochet away for future assets and started to seriously build for the future. It has been a slow process, but things are looking up now. Former players like what Chicago's new manager has done with the team. It is only a matter of time before they are back among the contenders.

Montgomery received a lot of hype when he was finally called up to the major leagues. After his performance this week, it will be tough for the White Sox to not keep him around. He and Miguel Vargas have solidified the corners of Chicago's infield for years to come. Even though the White Sox have talked about trades, they have enough young pieces in their clubhouse.

Chicago fans hope that Montgomery's momentum can turn into a promising rookie campaign.

