Lakers fans want Darvin Ham gone.

It is not a good time for Darvin Ham to check out what Los Angeles Lakers fans are talking about on social media following his team's 110-96 home loss at the hands of the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. Fans of the Purple & Gold squad are not shying away from showing their feelings about how the team is doing with Ham at the helm. They are going HAM on Ham, so to speak.

Lakers fans want Darvin Ham dismissed

“@Lakers ANTHONY DAVIS IS IN DPOTY AND PRIME MODE AND WE ARE FUCKING WASTING HIM, BRON IS 39 YEARS OLD AND PLAYING LIKE THAT SHIT DOESNT MATTER. FIRE DARVIN HAM START TRADING AND GET BRON HIS FUCKING RING,” an angry @_mura1__ posted on X.

Lakers fans if Jeanie Buss doesn’t fire Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/dqycpRVhfm — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user who goes by the handle @idcstfumaynee, is begging for someone to just hand Ham his walking papers.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

Jeannie needs to fire Darvin Ham NOW!!! NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/9Srz3hA8rx — Simphiwe Tsabedze (@SimphiweKibibi) January 4, 2024

Being the head coach of the most popular NBA franchise can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how the team is doing. Right now, the Lakers are losing and Ham is finding himself in the crosshairs of a legion of angry Los Angeles fans.

When I wake up and ham is still the coach pic.twitter.com/L0fcSaZE4J — Lakers fire darvin ham (@CamOnTHABird) January 4, 2024

Lakers fans if Jeanie Buss doesn’t fire Darvin Ham: pic.twitter.com/XDZo7qFwZm — LakersNeta (17-17) 🏀 (@Lakersneta) January 4, 2024

The Lakers extended their losing streak to three games following the debacle against the Heat. In the 12 games since they won the NBA Cup by beating the Indiana Pacers at the title game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have won just three times. They even failed to beat a visiting Miami squad that's missing its best player.

It's not a good time for the Lakers and their fans, but there is still hope that Los Angeles will soon turn the corner and start consistently winning games again. That is going to be easier said than done, but improving their offense will go a long way. So far this season, the Lakers are just 20th in the league in adjusted offensive rating, while their defense is 11th in adjusted defensive rating, per Dunks & Threes.