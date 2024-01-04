It is not a good time for Darvin Ham to check out what Los Angeles Lakers fans are talking about on social media following his team's 110-96 home loss at the hands of the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. Fans of the Purple & Gold squad are not shying away from showing their feelings about how the team is doing with Ham at the helm. They are going HAM on Ham, so to speak.

Lakers fans want Darvin Ham dismissed

LeBron James and Anthony Davis next to Darvin Ham

“@Lakers ANTHONY DAVIS IS IN DPOTY AND PRIME MODE AND WE ARE FUCKING WASTING HIM, BRON IS 39 YEARS OLD AND PLAYING LIKE THAT SHIT DOESNT MATTER. FIRE DARVIN HAM START TRADING AND GET BRON HIS FUCKING RING,” an angry @_mura1__ posted on X.

Meanwhile, another X user who goes by the handle @idcstfumaynee, is begging for someone to just hand Ham his walking papers.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

FIRE DARVIN HAM. FIRE DARVIN HAM.

RECOMMENDED
Chauncey Billups and Inside the NBA on TNT
Blazers lose only 2024 TNT appearance due to Damian Lillard trade

Peter Sampson ·

Screenshot of Max Christie’s drive, with Lakers' LeBron James hyping Max Christie up on the left and Heat’s Bam Adebayo looking sad
Lakers' LeBron James finds Max Christie for sick facial on Heat's Bam Adebayo

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis looking at Kyle Kuzma in a half Wizards/Lakers uni
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma reunion odds if Wizards trade him

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Being the head coach of the most popular NBA franchise can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how the team is doing. Right now, the Lakers are losing and Ham is finding himself in the crosshairs of a legion of angry Los Angeles fans.

The Lakers extended their losing streak to three games following the debacle against the Heat. In the 12 games since they won the NBA Cup by beating the Indiana Pacers at the title game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have won just three times. They even failed to beat a visiting Miami squad that's missing its best player.

It's not a good time for the Lakers and their fans, but there is still hope that Los Angeles will soon turn the corner and start consistently winning games again. That is going to be easier said than done, but improving their offense will go a long way. So far this season, the Lakers are just 20th in the league in adjusted offensive rating, while their defense is 11th in adjusted defensive rating, per Dunks & Threes.