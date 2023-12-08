Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says LeBron James is still in his 'prime' ahead of in-season tournament finals

What LeBron James is doing at this point of his career is pretty much unheard of. At 38-years-old and in his 21st NBA season, James is still one of the league's most effective players. He's showed that most recently when he helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a dominant semifinal win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The win advanced his team to the NBA in-season tournament finals, with a matchup looming against the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle now has the challenge of preventing James from leading the Lakers to a win. Ahead of the final, Carlisle complimented the forward's longevity.

“LeBron James is in his prime still,” Carlisle said, “I mean I'm watching the guy last night and it's phenomenal… Someone just gave me this stat: He's the only player in NBA history who's been the youngest player in the league and the oldest. That speaks to an amazing run of longevity, and in his case greatness. He's the all-time leading scorer. If there's a Mount Rushmore, he's one of the guys on the NBA one.” via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

LeBron James showcased he's still in his prime when he put up 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers' 133-89 win during the semifinals. The game didn't just lift his team to the finals, but made him the in-season tournament MVP favorite. Overall this season, James continues to put up great numbers as he averages 25 points, 6.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Carlisle and the Pacers know it won't be easy stopping James, but it will be necessary to win the first in-season tournament.