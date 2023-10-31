Considering the circumstances, the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) will happily take that 106-103 win over the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena.

The Magic had clean looks to tie the game but it just wouldn't fall 👀pic.twitter.com/hvGYVbhEDW https://t.co/Rsm1Psl9hH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Lakers fell in overtime to the Sacramento Kings. On Monday, they faced the type of scrappy, athletic, young squad that can give them fits. LeBron James (17 points, 7-for-17 shooting, 4 assists, 5 turnovers) looked, well, like a 38-year-old with ankle tendonitis on the second leg of a back-to-back, although he did drain one clutch triple. The Lakers continue to be plagued by cold 3-point shooting (8-for-27) and second-chance points (-16). Orlando was +30 in bench points.

But never fear! Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and, now, Christian Wood are here.

Here's how each player helped save the day.

Anthony Davis

No surprises here. AD wasn't perturbed, in the slightest, by the Magic's gigantic frontcourt. In 38 minutes — after 42 on Sunday — Davis posted 26 points on 12-for-18 shooting, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. His interior defense and rebounding helped secure the ballgame.

“The guys was getting me the ball in positions to be effective,” AD said postgame. “When guys make shots and play well, it kinda opens up the floor for me.” (The Lakers tallied a season-high 28 dimes.)

Davis has averaged 28.7 points (57.9% shooting), 15.7 rebounds, and 5.0 stocks (steals plus blocks) since his scoreless second half against the Denver Nuggets.

“It's just him being himself,” said Darvin Ham. “Him just settling in. The game legs are coming. It's what the early part of the season is for. I constantly tell him to be aggressive, be assertive. He's the captain of our defense. He's back there holding down the backline — talking, active. Changing shots, blocking shots, and coming up with rebounds. Setting screens, rolling hard. Not forcing anything, just taking his opportunities.

“Guys are looking for him. He's starting to get into a really, really nice rhythm. An efficient rhythm.”

D'Angelo Russell

Russell followed up a stellar preseason with three shaky outings: 14.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 36.6% shooting (while, inconveniently, his backcourt-mates Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent have also been ice-cold). On Monday, DLo found the fairway.

Russell was noticeably vocal and energized from the jump. He was fueling ball movement, directing traffic, and even dunking on large humans on his way to 11 points and 5 assists in the opening period.

Not shown in this video but Darvin Ham called this play before the free throw. He told AD to wait the backcourt and directed LeBron to quickly look ahead to DLo off a reboundpic.twitter.com/tUlLRUccDK https://t.co/7IOE1KczRs — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 31, 2023

Russell led the Lakers with 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting and handed out 8 assists.

“Absolutely,” Ham responded when asked if felt Russell was due for a breakout performance, before praising Russell's ability to thrive on and off-ball. “He stepped up big time for us tonight.”

Ham has opted to go with Vincent, despite his shooting struggles, over Russell in closing lineups. Not on Monday. Russell dropped 12 points in the fourth — including the dagger triple.

D'Angelo Russell with the big-time shot 🫡 pic.twitter.com/d70AD92Lcf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023

“Just finding a way to be energy,” is how Russell explained his approach to fitting in lineups alongside LeBron, Davis, and Wood. “If that's setting an extra possession, tipping the ball out on an offensive rebound, diving for the ball, being in a help position. Things like that.”

Christian Wood

Since signing for the veteran's minimum, Wood has pledged to prove his commitment to impacting winning basketball. Now, he's walking the walk.

As was the case in the recent win over the Phoenix Suns — when he aptly guarded Kevin Durant down the stretch — Wood closed against Orlando — and not because of his offense. It's the dirty work.

“Whenever he's in there with A, Bron … they're just a huge presence on the defensive glass,” said Ham. “Christian gets some of the toughest defensive rebounds I've ever seen anyone get.”

Wood finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 13 minutes. His two late defensive rebounds in the final 1:22 helped secure the W.

“We needed every one,” Ham said of the 25 defensive boards Wood and Davis corralled.

“Felt really good,” AD said about running alongside Wood. “Me and C-Wood played together in New Orleans. So, we got a little bit of chemistry there. But we're still figuring it out on the fly. Me and Bron trying to help him, see what he likes. Good thing about him is, he's receptive to information. We tell him something and he doesn't get in his feelings or anything. He tries to do what we tell him to try and make the team successful, and him.”

Wood is averaging just 8.5 PPG yet leads the in plus/minus (+49). How's that for impacting winning?