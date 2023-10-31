The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to somewhat of a slow start early in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Lakers head into a cross-conference matchup against the Orlando Magic with a record of 1-2. D'Angelo Russell was anything but slow to start the game. He met Paolo Banchero at the rim with a vicious dunk in the first quarter.

D'Angelo Russell posterizes Paolo Banchero early on in the Lakers game

Russell went toward the baseline off an Anthony Davis screen and rose up for the highlight play:

D'ANGELO RUSSELL POSTERIZES PAOLO BANCHERO 🔥pic.twitter.com/FxDLXeqRde — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

As the announcer said, Russell does not elevate for such slams often. Lakers fans must be fired up by the point guard's energy. Los Angeles will need it as they attempt to improve their losing record.

LeBron James is playing in the Magic game despite being previously listed as questionable. James comes off an incredible performance against the Sacramento Kings. The 38-year-old scored 27 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss. Of course, he had help from Anthony Davis.

Davis put up a double-double with 30 points and 16 points. The man of the hour, D'Angelo Russell, scored 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. LA needs all hands on deck against a young, hungry Magic team.

Orlando is 2-0 and has multiple weapons on both sides of the ball. Franz Wagner currently leads the team in scoring alongside Cole Anthony and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. The Magic also have Jonathan Isaac, a dark-horse candidate for Defense Player of the Year.

Surely, D'lo's momentum from his high-flying dunk will carry the Lakers through the rest of the matchup.