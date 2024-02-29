In case you haven't seen LeBron James play over the last two decades, allow us to tell you that the Los Angeles Lakers forward is very good at basketball. At age 39 and in his 21st season in the NBA, James continues to dazzle on the court, and he did it again Wednesday night when he put the Purple & Gold on his back and carried them to a thrilling 116-112 come-from-behind victory.
Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron took matters into his own hands and poured in 19 points in the final period. That was more than the 16 points the Clippers generated in the same quarter. The four-time league Most Valuable Player got hot from deep, hitting five 3-pointers in the fourth period, as he turned into a one-man wrecking machine.
LeBron James put on a show in Lakers win over the Clippers
When the final buzzer sounded, LeBron had a game-high 34 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the arc. He also had six rebounds and eight assists with two blocks while confusing fans for 37 minutes on whether he's human or a cyborg from the future.
The win over the Clippers was the perfect rebound for the Lakers from a 123-113 road loss to the Phoenix Suns last Sunday. The Lakers also improved to 32-28, giving themselves a little breathing room in the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. LeBron and the Lakers will have a lighter opponent up next with the careening Washington Wizards visiting them on Thursday.