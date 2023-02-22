One of the main reasons behind Russell Westbrook’s decision to join the Los Angeles Clippers stemmed from his belief that he will be able to compete for a title with LA. He didn’t get to do that during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it seems that Russ is going to get another shot at it with the Clippers. For his part, Indiana Pacers veteran Buddy Hield is hoping that Westbrook gets to do it.

When asked which player he feels deserves to win a championship other than himself, Hield turned his attention to Westbrook. The Pacers sharpshooter had nothing but high praise for Russ, while also calling out the media for their mistreatment of the former league MVP:

“Westbrook. Good dude, man,” Hield said, via The Athletic. “Lotta people give him a lot of crap. He’s a Hall of Famer. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. A great dude and you can hear the way his teammates talk about him. The way the media portrays him isn’t accurate.”

Hield and Westbrook haven’t been teammates in the past, but it is clear that the former has a very good idea of who Russ is outside the basketball court. This speaks volumes of just how much respect Westbrook has among his peers, despite how he’s painted by the press.

Paul George, who has now reunited with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, also had a similar wish for Russell Westbrook:

“Probably Russ,” George said. “Just as much as he’s been through, as much – they paint the picture of him. He’s absolutely one of the best dudes, one of the best people in this league. And it would be nice to see him get decorated.”

PG will now get a chance to help his buddy achieve his ultimate dream of winning an NBA championship now that they’re on the same team again. This is obviously a career-long objective for Paul George, so it will be interesting to see if both he and Russ will get to achieve their joint goal this season.