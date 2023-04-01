A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough loss against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, 123-111. That loss could have major implications on Minnesota’s quest to secure a spot in the Play-In tournament out in the West. They have another game coming up on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and it goes without saying that this will be a must-win game for the Wolves.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they might need to battle Portland without the services of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. This is after both stars have popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Blazers

As of writing, both Edwards and Towns have been listed as questionable to play against Portland. Both stars are dealing with a non-COVID illness which has affected a handful of other players on the squad as well. KAT is also nursing a strained right calf.

The good news for Timberwolves fans is that Edwards and Towns were also listed as questionable to play heading into Friday’s matchup against LeBron and the Lakers, but they were both able to take the court. The same should be the case again on Sunday in this all-important clash against a Damian Lillard-less Blazers side.

In other injury news, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable as well, while Naz Reid is out with a long-term injury.

The Timberwolves need a victory here after falling to ninth in the West with a 39-39 record. The Dallas Mavericks, who are playing on Saturday against the Miami Heat, are currently just 1.5 games behind them at 11th.