LeBron James might not be doing his famous Zero Dark Thirty social media blackout during the playoffs this year, but his influence has clearly rubbed off on Anthony Davis and his Lakers teammates. After a lackluster 11 point performance in Game 2 of the Lakers’ series against the Warriors, Anthony Davis silenced his critics with a dominant 25 point, 13 rebound, four block performance in Game 3—not that he knows what his critics are saying in the first place.

“Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months,” Anthony Davis told Bleacher Report after the Lakers’ 127-97 drubbing of the Warriors. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s–t any attention.”

For a player under as much pressure as Anthony Davis, this approach is probably a healthy one during an important playoffs run. His every movement is analyzed and scrutinized so intensely that it would be impossible to keep up with the thrum of constant negativity on Twitter and Instagram. So far this year, the approach has been working as Davis has often looked like the best player in the world during the Lakers’ playoffs run.

“I’ve got three kids and a wife I want to keep happy. I don’t need any other stress,” the Anthony Davis elaborated. “You obviously want to compete at the highest level and perform to your best, but s–t, it doesn’t go that way sometimes.

“I don’t know what was said, and I don’t care. I got 15 motherf–kers in this locker room and a coaching staff that I listen to. Outside of them, it’s my strong support system. They’re the only voices I let in.”